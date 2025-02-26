5 EVs that look like they're straight out of a sci-fi movie

Some automotive companies are taking EVs to the next level.

Electric vehicles are already something to marvel at, eliminating the harmful pollution that comes from burning gasoline, but some automotive companies aren't stopping there. From flying cars to AI-powered vehicles, the EVs of the present are looking more and more like something from a futuristic movie.

1. BlackBird flying car

Photo Credit: CycloTech

The Austrian aviation company CycloTech has big dreams for the future of flying cars with its new BlackBird model. Equipped with six of CycloTech's innovative rotors, the vehicle has increased maneuverability, safety, and comfort.

The current rotors have already been in testing, completing over 800 test flights since 2021, and the company expects to begin test flights with the BlackBird itself within the first quarter of 2025.

2. Rocket One motorcycle

Photo Credit: EyeLights

If two wheels is more your speed, the new Rocket One motorcycle will definitely live up to expectations. It boasts 180 horsepower, acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds, and a range of 248 miles on a single charge.

The futuristic build also includes impressive tech, with a matching signature helmet that allows riders to use navigation tools through augmented reality that projects directions into the wearer's line of sight.

3. ROBO X AI-powered race car

Photo Credit: Jiyue

In an effort to bring autonomous driving to the general public, Chinese EV brand JIDU has introduced the first AI-powered race car called ROBO X. The cockpit gives real-time feedback for an immersive racing experience alongside Baidu's Apollo self-driving technology.

It doesn't come with a heavy price tag, either. The EV is available for pre-order in China for just $6,915, though it likely won't reach mass production until 2027.

4. Aptera Motors solar-powered car

Photo Credit: Aptera Motors

California-based startup Aptera Motors is attempting to bring back its solar vehicle production with another round of crowdfunding. The vehicle can handle daily driving needs completely off-grid, harnessing the power of the sun to charge.

However, to jump-start low-volume production, the company will need to raise $60 million in additional funding and as of late 2024, it only had $400,000 in investments.

5. Land Aircraft Carrier truck and flying module

Photo Credit: Xpeng Aeroht

Another Chinese automotive company, Xpend Aeroht, is stunning the EV industry with its six-wheeled Land Aircraft Carrier equipped with a two-person electric drone to switch from land to air commute.

Xpeng plans to begin full production in 2026 with a steep price tag of $280,000 for the vehicle, but it represents a large step towards bringing the option of flying cars to the general public.

