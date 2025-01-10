New Google office's cutting-edge building material could reshape the future of buildings: 'Showcasing what's possible'

Google has built an unprecedented office constructed entirely with mass timber. The move marks a cutting-edge innovation in sustainable building, as timber is renewable, lighter, and reduces carbon emissions by a reported 96%.

In addition to the building practices, it will contain energy-efficient solar panels, large skylights that emphasize the timber's ability to withhold carbon, and smart technology that minimizes energy consumption.

John Doe, the Vice President of Real Estate and Workplace Services at Google, told E + E Leader: "[The building] represents the intersection of sustainability and innovation, showcasing what's possible when we build with the environment and community in mind. It's a milestone in our journey toward a greener, carbon-free future."

While the company has a long way to go on carbon pollution, given criticisms it has faced over the energy use of massive data centers and often-unnecessary AI results in searches, Google has made sustainability strides in other areas in recent years. The company's sustainability goals announced that through their products, they aim "to help individuals, cities, and other partners collectively reduce 1 gigaton of their carbon equivalent emissions annually by 2030."

For this project, all the timber was sourced responsibly from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)–certified forests as they continue to acknowledge their overall sustainability mission.

At the same time, the campus itself is dedicated to sustainability. The company said it includes pollinator-friendly native plants like California sagebrush, common milkweed, and coast live oak, which are crucial in restoring the declining population of pollinators.

The new building has earned praise for the potential to influence other companies to do the same in future office construction projects and beyond.

"These features collectively create a workplace prioritizing environmental sustainability and human well-being," wrote a staff writer for E+E Leader.

