Company debuts high-tech electric motorcycle with serious speed — and it looks straight out of a sci-fi movie

The Head-Up Display allows riders to access navigation tools like Waze, Google Maps, and Coyote through augmented reality.

Electric motorcycles are getting a facelift with the Rocket One that looks straight out of a science-fiction movie, ushering in a new era of electric vehicles with serious speed, New Atlas reported.

Created by Toulouse-based company EyeLights, the Rocket One boasts an impressive 180 horsepower and 885 pounds of torque per foot, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds, according to New Atlas. EyeLights also claims its electric motorcycle can drive up to 248 miles on a single charge.

Electric motorcycles on the market typically produce between 40 and 120 horsepower, with torque figures varying by model. High-performance models like the Zero SR/F and Energica Ego+ exceed these numbers, delivering up to 140 and 171 pounds of torque per foot, respectively. That makes the Rocket One an exceptionally powerful machine.

In addition to speed, the Rocket One has a distinguishable design that merges avant-garde aesthetics with functionality. Designed by Alan Derosier, the motorcycle features low-slung handlebars, a scooped single seat, and an eye-catching LED headlamp that resembles a jet engine inlet — attributes that resemble café racers, per New Atlas.









The Rocket One isn't just a visual treat. It's also technologically savvy. The motorcycle is designed to integrate seamlessly with EyeLights' signature helmet, which it calls the EyeRide Head-Up Display (HUD). The HUD allows riders to access navigation tools like Waze, Google Maps, and Coyote through augmented reality (AR) that projects the app displays onto a wearer's line of vision. The helmet also includes a Bluetooth audio system for music and voice control.

EyeLights hasn't disclosed when the Rocket One will be produced and released. Still, the concept of the electric motorcycle reflects a growing commitment to innovation in sustainable transportation.

By electrifying gas-guzzling vehicles, the company helps reduce tailpipe pollution like carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter, lowering air pollution while eliminating fossil fuels. EVs are also less noisy, meaning fewer disturbances for natural habitats and communities.

EVs are also good for your wallet. Drivers who switch to EVs could save money on routine maintenance and fuel.

The announcement of the Rocket One joins a growing list of EV innovations. Automakers like Kia and Ford continue to update their EVs with new features, and EV batteries can now last longer than they did previously.

While mass production of the Rocket One remains uncertain, its development is a reminder that the EV revolution continues to evolve. Even with the environmental impact of battery production and mineral mining, electric vehicles are a greener alternative to fossil fuel–powered machines, addressing the urgent need to transition to cleaner energy sources.

