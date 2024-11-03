Chinese automaker unveils plans for flying vehicle that could change the way we think about cars — here's what we know

The vehicle will debut at the China Airshow and Guangzhou International Auto Show later this month.

Have you ever dreamed of a future in which your car can drive you around, then launch a flying vehicle for a quick aerial commute? Thanks to Xpeng Aeroht's new electric car, the Land Aircraft Carrier, that future might be closer than you think.

This six-wheeled electric vehicle promises to revolutionize personal transportation while maintaining impressive eco-friendly credentials. The car combines an electric powertrain with a range extender, delivering 621 miles of range while producing significantly less pollution than traditional vehicles, according to MotorTrend.

This vehicle's ability to carry and launch a two-person electric drone while comfortably seating four passengers makes it special. Think of it as a mobile landing pad that could help emergency responders reach people faster or give commuters new options for beating traffic. It does all this while running primarily on clean electricity.

The Land Aircraft Carrier's 800-volt battery system powers the vehicle and can charge the flying module up to six times. Even when charged on today's electrical grid, this system produces significantly less lifetime pollution than conventional vehicles.

While some might worry about the environmental impact of manufacturing EV batteries, the math is clear: Even including battery production, electric vehicles are cleaner than gas-powered alternatives. The clean energy transition will require mining about 30 million tons of minerals annually, while we currently extract 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels each year. That's 550 times more extraction for traditional fuel sources.

For everyday drivers interested in being part of this transportation revolution, Xpeng plans to begin trial production in 2025, with full production starting in 2026. While the $280,000 price tag might seem steep, it represents a significant step toward making flying cars accessible to consumers.

The Land Aircraft Carrier will debut at the China Airshow and Guangzhou International Auto Show later in November, when visitors can see firsthand how electric vehicles are transforming into sophisticated mobility platforms. Presales begin before the end of the year.

