Aviation company unveils electric flying car with next-gen propulsion system: 'This is a brilliant concept'

You might think flying cars are the stuff of The Jetsons, but one Austrian company is going so far as to get ahead of your biggest questions about engine failure, mid-air maneuvering, and even parallel parking.

New Atlas detailed how CycloTech is unveiling a demonstrator version of an electric vertical take-off or landing vehicle (eVTOL) called BlackBird. The company said in a news release that its CycloRotor tech makes it the only propulsion system that "can control the thrust vector in strength and direction in a full circular path (360°)."

CycloTech is intentionally equipping BlackBird with six CycloRotors to enhance maneuverability, safety, and comfort. The demonstrator is outfitted with the seventh generation of the innovative tech, which CycloTech aims to use to make flying cars quieter and more versatile, per New Atlas.

On the safety front, having six CycloRotors provides backup in the case of engine failure. For maneuverability, the CycloRotors allow for vertical take-off and landing, sideways and backward flight, parallel parking, and mid-air deceleration. Lastly, the craft doesn't need to bank or tilt, which should facilitate a smooth ride for passengers in all conditions.

As far as BlackBird's specs, it will fly up to 75 miles per hour with a maximum cargo weight of 750 pounds. It measures 16 feet long, 7.5 feet wide, and 6.5 feet tall. New Atlas noted that CycloTech has done over 800 test flights since 2021 with its first-generation flight demonstrator and that they raised $21.8 million in a February funding round.

Surprising as it might sound, flying cars is a pretty busy market. Huge carmakers like Toyota are taking on Chinese automakers known for their EVs, as well as startups in the U.S. to bring it all to life.

The exciting aspect for the planet is that eVTOLs can drastically cut transportation pollution as they use electric motors and batteries to power flights instead of planet-warming dirty energy. For consumers, the convenience of avoiding road traffic with a craft that doesn't require a runway is incredibly appealing.

CycloTech is banking on its unique propulsion system to be a differentiator once it hits the skies. The company hopes to complete the BlackBird demonstrator by the end of the year and start test flights in the first quarter of 2025.

The company hasn't disclosed the range and type of the battery, nor what makes up the interior. While the public awaits those details, CycloTech is bullish about flying cars being on the way.

"With our BlackBird, we are showing how this innovative technology will open up the market for flying cars," said CycloTech CEO Hans-Georg Kinsky.

Commenters on New Atlas were split on whether CycloTech would prevail in the flying cars space.

"This is a brilliant concept that will get far and be revolutionary and unique," one user raved.

"This form of mechanical propulsion, although unique, is not very efficient with too many moving parts," another commenter argued.

