US university rolls out game-changing floating facility: 'We're proud to be pioneering solutions'

Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida, has reportedly become the nation's first university to host a commercial floating solar photovoltaic system, according to a late September press release. The system will provide power to a new on-campus housing complex.

The 700-kilowatt array covers almost two acres and includes 1,200 solar modules developed by D3Energy. While on-land solar farms already supply substantial amounts of energy to local grids, some floating solar systems have been found to have even higher energy-generation potential and efficiency.

"This installation at NSU demonstrates how floating solar can deliver real benefits for institutions that may not have the land or rooftop space for large-scale solar," said D3Energy's Stetson Tchividjian in a statement.

The panels are secured by an anchoring system designed to withstand hurricane-force winds — an essential characteristic, perhaps especially in Florida.

Although this appears to be something of a first among universities, at-home solar energy has long been providing consumer solutions for reducing both carbon footprints and energy bills.

Community solar programs are another option. Just because you can't install your own panels right now doesn't mean you can't get involved as a solar customer. Where available, these programs can make it easy to tap into grid-sourced solar energy, plus the savings and low environmental impact it provides.

Nova Southeastern University and D3Energy both seem to understand the twin priorities of cost and carbon savings. As floating solar developer Tchividjian said in his statement, "We're proud to be pioneering solutions that reduce costs and support sustainability goals, while opening the door for universities to lead by example in renewable energy adoption."

