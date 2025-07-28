Researchers develop floating solar panels that could dramatically reshape eastern US: 'Doesn't sound like a lot, but it is'

Floating solar panels placed on bodies of water can actually produce more power per square foot than land-based systems. But scientists still have a lot to learn about how this tech affects nature and nearby communities.

A study reported by the Cornell Chronicle, published on June 13 in the Cell Reports Sustainability journal, looked at both the benefits and the possible downsides of using floating solar across the U.S. Northeast.

The researchers started by figuring out how many waterbodies could realistically support floating solar panels. They found that about 3.5% of existing bodies of water in the region would work.

If all of them were used, floating solar could supply 25% of the Northeast's solar energy needs by 2050. That would also make up for all of the land area normally needed for land-based solar.

The researchers said floating solar could provide 5% of the region's solar needs while avoiding placing panels in spots important for biodiversity and recreation. Combined with existing solar installations on land, the region's solar production could improve by 194%.

"Five percent doesn't sound like a lot, but it is," said senior author Steven Grodsky. "That's 5% less that you would need to generate with terrestrial solar, which equates to thousands of acres and a major boost to solar energy generation with low potential for conflict."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In New York State, floating solar could contribute 55% of the state's energy needs by 2030. If areas important to biodiversity are left out, that number drops to 24%.

The study also points to a possible trade-off. Grodsky's team found that floating solar increased the amount of planet-warming gases by almost 27% on small ponds.

He said, "Freshwater is far rarer than land, and we may wish to consider socioecological impacts of floating photovoltaics concurrent with potential co-benefits like land sparing."

Lead author Adam Gallaher said this research gives communities and decision-makers a better way to plan: "This gives policymakers and stakeholders a playbook to take a data-driven, fact-based approach to tackling multiple crises."

Floating solar means towns and energy providers will have to pay less for land and extra equipment. That can free up money for other local needs like schools and repairs. Plus, these savings can help keep energy prices stable for residents.

For individuals wanting to make a difference on their own, installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, because it can bring your cost of energy down to or near $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and potentially save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



