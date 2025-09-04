"It would be interesting to see this play out over the course of the next few months."

An enterprising Redditor from California's Bay Area boosted solar panel performance with a shower. It's a great hack that can make sure the system is maximizing free solar energy.

The user, posting in r/solar, has loads of data to back up the findings. It all started when the savvy homeowner noticed the solar array wasn't quite as productive as it had been when it was installed about six months earlier.

"I did a quick test hosing down/wiping a couple of panels … The results were very promising, and suggested it was worth actually doing the whole array," the Redditor posted.

A quick douse — removing accumulated dust — seemed to suffice, potentially saving more than $310 a year in what could be lost electricity if the setup goes uncleaned, according to the homeowner's estimates.

"This is still a work in progress, but the difference in power output is pretty obvious," the user posted.

It's great advice for anyone with, or about to add, a household array in an area that isn't getting a lot of rain, which typically resolves this problem naturally. Panels are already present at about 7% of U.S. homes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

It's one of the best ways to reduce your utility bill and limit heat-trapping air pollution from fossil-burning sources. Our oceans are absorbing most of the warming, causing coral bleaching, glacier melt, and other biodiversity harm, according to government data.

Cleaner solar can help, and EnergySage is a vetted resource that lets you compare quotes and find the right installer. Fast action can ensure you lock in still-applicable tax breaks that are expiring early, at year's end. EnergySage's advice can save you up to $10,000.

The Department of Energy reported that panels typically work well beyond 30 years. The average EnergySage shopper breaks even in just over seven years, providing decades of pure utility bill savings. The payback period increases to 10-and-a-half years once federal tax incentives sunset, making now the time to secure all the perks.

Some simple, periodic maintenance after installation can help keep the suncatchers working well. The Redditor said that a decent rainfall likely does a good job. It's during dry summer months that a low-pressure rinse can help.

EnergySage estimated that a good cleaning can increase performance by up to 25%, and its team can also help you find a pro to do the job. A paid service by someone with all the tools and panel-ready cleaners is estimated to cost between $150 to $350, per the report. Areas near highways, forests, or in the desert may need regular rinses every six months.

The Redditor said that a yearly cleaning is also a great way to check for damaged panels, and for hard-to-clear grime such as bird poop. The post generated interest from data enthusiasts who also want to improve performance.

"It would be interesting to see this play out over the course of the next few months and compare," one user posted.

For more useful data, EnergySage also has a mapping tool that details panel costs and incentives by state.

Efficient heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and other app-operated appliances are additional home upgrades that can provide you with more money-saving control. If you're ready to invest in energy-efficient tech, EnergySage also offers a quote comparison tool specifically for heat pumps, making it simple to find a budget-friendly HVAC installer.

