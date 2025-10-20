Utility company announces $130 million project that will transform power grid: 'Meaningful economic opportunities'

Paducah, Kentucky, is getting a clean energy boost with its first solar facility. AES Corporation and Community Energy are investing $130 million into this groundbreaking project. The state's solar industry is promising a stronger economy and transition to renewable power.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported on the new McCracken solar facility and its scope. It will be a "60-megawatt" solar farm, featuring "156,000 solar panels" on "615 acres." Once operational in 2028, it will power about "10,000 homes" each year.

Paducah's entry into large-scale solar energy production is forward-thinking.

The power generated is being sold by Big Rivers Electric Corp. to integrate renewable energy into the local grid. This crucial move will diversify communities' energy sources nationwide.

The solar facility benefits the McCracken County community in many ways and is projected to bring in "an estimated $7 million in tax revenue for the county and the state."

AES is investing in education and nonprofits, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Landowners can also increase their income while keeping their property in family ownership.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Paducah Mayor George Bray stated the project will bring "new jobs, economic growth, and a commitment to… renewable energy."

The solar farm will help reduce our reliance on dirty energy sources. These dirty fuels, like coal and gas, pollute our air and contribute to the planet overheating.

Solar's clean electricity from the sun offers a safer future for residents. Residents will have improved air quality and a healthier environment.

Other communities across America are following the solar farm trend.

The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to build a "large-scale solar field on a closed coal ash site." The utility company echoes AES's turning former waste areas into clean energy producers.

McCracken County has a decommissioning plan where the property will return to pre-project conditions. Decommissioning ensures long-term environmental stewardship.

Installing solar panels can bring your cost of energy down to at or near $0. EnergySage provides free quotes from vetted local installers to save you up to $10,000 on solar.

Going solar also makes using electric appliances like heat pumps even cheaper to run. Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable heat pump.

Johanna Kraus-Darden, development director for AES, looks forward to establishing the solar project: "AES [collaborating] with Greater Paducah Economic Development on [this project is exciting]. This innovative solar facility [is committed to creating] safe, reliable, and sustainable energy… [with] meaningful economic opportunities for McCracken County."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.