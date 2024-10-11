Japan to explore next-generation floating wind energy technology off nation's coast: 'A pressing need'

The move away from dirty energy that warms the planet is taking on extra urgency this year for Japan.

Japan is taking a big step toward a clean energy future. In the process, it could solve one of the country's biggest puzzles.

The government recently commissioned a proposal from a group of five major companies to explore floating offshore wind energy in a study, Interesting Engineering reports.

The innovative tech behind floating offshore wind is a necessary direction for Japan, due to its geographical profile. Japan lacks the shallow coastal waters needed to support traditional offshore wind power.

It also comes at an important moment as Japan tackles ambitious targets for clean energy. This year, the country set a goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas pollution by 2050. The study by the high-powered consortium is a clear signal they will be pursuing multiple avenues.

A press release on the forthcoming study said, "There is a pressing need to commercialize floating offshore wind technology," per Interesting Engineering. The companies will aim to develop more compact, cost-effective, and standardized floating structures with the hopes of saving money with greater production.

Floating offshore wind is a cutting-edge technology expanding the versatility and viability of wind energy. The turbines can operate much further from shore and deeper than conventional ones. That can deliver higher winds for the turbines and facilitate way more capacity.

China, Norway, and the U.K. have been at the forefront of the tech, with China designing turbines that can withstand the might of extreme weather events. China's OceanX, the world's largest floating wind turbine, recently operated through Super Typhoon Yagi's winds that reached up to 139 mph.

The ability of the tech to tackle geographic challenges, like Japan's coast, while withstanding all types of extreme weather conditions could be critical as the country converts to clean energy.

The move away from dirty energy that warms the planet is taking on extra urgency this year for Japan. The country recently experienced its hottest summer ever, with temperatures nearly 3 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the historic average.

The release says the project is tentatively set to wrap up in March 2026.

In the release, the companies evoked a determined, collaborative approach to help Japan hit its goals.

"We will contribute to the realization of carbon-neutral society by leveraging respectiveknowledge and working together for this project," they confidently concluded.

