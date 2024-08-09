Game-changing 'floating wall of wind' gets green light to move forward: 'An important milestone'

The goal is to unleash "the power of offshore wind."

A Norway-based wind energy developer is working on a concept that has more blades than a Gillette razor.

Wind Catching Systems' formidable walls are made of hundreds of small turbines in groups. The setup is designed to lower costs and harvest 2.5 times more energy per square meter of wind flow than traditional towers.

The largest unit being planned is estimated to generate five times the electricity of a 15-megawatt standalone turbine in the North Sea or other high-wind areas, according to the company and Interesting Engineering.

The complex-looking contraption is simply named "Windcatcher."

The latest headline for the effort celebrates regulatory approvals that have deemed the novel design feasible, unlocking the next stage of development. The approval follows rigorous testing of a prototype, which underwent analysis in simulated offshore conditions, according to Wind Catching.

"This is an important milestone," CEO Ole Heggheim said in a LinkedIn post by Norwegian Offshore Wind, an industry development organization.

The company touts Windcatcher as a highly efficient and cost-effective alternative to the large turbines that continue to break records for size.

An elevator system provides easy access to blade hubs for maintenance. This eliminates the need for cranes and trips to and from ports. Each hub is independent, so if one needs fixing, the others will still function. The structures are designed to last for 50 years, all per Wind Catching.

"It's a modular system, which can be scaled up or down depending on energy needs. Each unit is connected to a central substation, which then transmits the electricity to the grid," IE wrote, also noting that the effort was boosted with an investment amounting to $900,000 from the Norway Climate Ministry's Enova fund.

Offshore wind is of growing interest in the North Sea and beyond. A plan coming out of Denmark is set to create energy islands that will serve as hubs to better traffic offshore electricity to the coast.

Farms are starting to be approved and go online off the U.S. East Coast, as well.

Globally, the year 2022 was the second-best ever, with 64.3 gigawatts of capacity in 19 countries in operation by the end of that year. The farms accounted for 7.1% of global wind power, according to the Global Wind Energy Council.

Renewable energy like wind can help reduce the amount of planet-warming fumes coming from fuel-burning energy sources. Our oceans are overheating due to heat-trapping gases and, in some cases, natural weather patterns. Scientists are monitoring how the hotter water will impact marine life, of notable importance for our food chain.

"Fish and other seafood products provide vital nutrients for more than three billion people around the globe and supply an income for [10% to 12%] of the world's population," the Nature Conservancy reported.

So, cleaner energy being produced above the waves can benefit life below them and beyond.

If you are looking for a water-based way to make an impact at home, consider washing clothes with cold water. Astoundingly, about 90% of a washing machine's energy use is to heat water. If you wash clothes once a day, you could save $250 a year simply by using the cold cycle.

In the meantime, Wind Catching will be moving forward with its project schedule, coming closer to bringing what IE described as a "floating wall of wind" to coastal waters.

The goal is to unleash "the power of offshore wind," according to the developers.

