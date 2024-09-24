Country just logged its hottest summer in history — and it's still too early to mark its end

Japan experienced historic heat this summer. The sizzling summer temperatures spread across large swathes of China, too.

What's happening?

Japan had never seen a summer as hot as the 2024s. The country's average temperature during the season was nearly three degrees above the historic average. Japan had more than 8,000 periods of "extreme heat" when the temperature rose to 95 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter during its hottest summer on record. According to the Guardian, there were around 1,000 more instances of extreme heat this summer compared to the previous record set.

Nearby, China also felt the heat. Large portions of the country endured the hottest August on record. The oppressive heat prompted officials to delay the start of school in some of the country's cities. Several schools extended their holidays from kindergarten to colleges and universities to keep students safe. China issued a red alert as temperatures topped 104 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 straight days during a stretch from the end of August into the start of September.

Why is historic heat in Japan important?

Over 250 people in Tokyo lost their lives during an intense heat wave this summer, a record number of victims for the city. The deaths came during the first summer when a new heat stroke alert system was installed.

Tokyo broke heat records as early as March this year. The country's medical experts added a new "most severe" category to their heatstroke index this year as medical emergencies from heat strained the city's medical services.

Also this year, the northern hemisphere had its hottest meteorological summer on record. The average temperature from June through August was nearly three degrees above average. It is increasingly likely that 2024 will be the warmest year on record for our planet.

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related hazards in the United States and also takes a huge toll worldwide. A study found that around 489,000 heat-related deaths occurred each year from 2000 to 2019 worldwide. A single heat wave that struck Europe in 2003 claimed the lives of more than 70,000 people.

What's being done about extreme heat?

Earth is overheating from heat-trapping gases released from dirty energy sources, building up in our atmosphere. Moving away from a reliance on these sources in favor of more clean, renewable energy sources is critical.

We can all make a difference starting in our own homes. Opting for LED light bulbs and induction stoves are two ways to reduce carbon pollution. Using our voices to talk about climate issues with family and friends and voting for pro-climate candidates can also make an impact.

