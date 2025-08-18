Scientists make concerning discovery about invisible threat to firefighters' health: 'Exposures lead to increased risk'

"Can also be used to determine the effectiveness of interventions."

A new study on firefighters found a link between forever chemicals — commonly used in their gear and firefighting foam — and certain gene changes linked with cancer and other serious health concerns.

What happened?

Researchers from the University of Arizona analyzed blood samples from 303 firefighters in six U.S. locations, measuring levels of nine types of PFAS and microRNA activity. MicroRNAs are molecules that regulate gene expression, and their dysregulation can lead to various diseases.

FireRescue1 summarized the study, which found that elevated levels of certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds were linked to changes in specific microRNAs associated with the development of cancer, neurological disorders, and autoimmune conditions such as lupus.

"Firefighters have requested research on how their exposures lead to increased risk of cancer," study author Jeff Burgess told the outlet. "Epigenetic markers provide a measure of cancer risk and can also be used to determine the effectiveness of interventions to reduce cancer risk."

Why is this study important?

Firefighters have higher occupational exposure to PFAS because of the substances' use in firefighting equipment and foams. For instance, one piece of research found that the protective clothing worn by wildland firefighters and the hoods and gloves worn by urban firefighters often contain PFAS. Another study from the University of Arizona found that firefighters and health care workers have above-average levels of toxic PFAS in their bodies.

In addition to firefighting equipment, PFAS are used in a variety of household items, including nonstick cookware and water-resistant clothing. Many communities have also discovered these chemicals in their drinking water.

Exposure to PFAS has been associated with various health concerns, including decreased fertility, increased risk of cancer, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections.

What's being done about PFAS?

A number of states have introduced legislation that would make the use of PFAS in certain products illegal. For instance, Rhode Island is moving forward with a bill that would ban these chemicals in firefighters' protective gear. In California, lawmakers want to make it illegal to sell cleaning products, cookware, plastic food packaging, ski wax, and dental floss that intentionally contain PFAS. Legislation in the United Kingdom looks to ban these chemicals from children's school uniforms.

Scientists are also working on ways to remove forever chemicals from water. For instance, researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process, and a team at the University of Rochester is doing similar work.

