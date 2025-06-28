Lawmakers move to ban overlooked threat putting first responders at risk: 'A crucial step'

The hope is that these important first responders can be better protected.

While you may have heard of "forever chemicals" being found in nonstick cookware, cosmetic products, and household cleaners, one profession faces an increased exposure to PFAS. To tackle this, Rhode Island is moving forward with a bill eliminating forever chemicals from firefighters' protective gear.

PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are toxic, man-made chemicals that are impossible to break down. They are proven to be able to penetrate human and animal bodies, causing devastating health effects.

An article by Environment America reported that Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee signed the bill into law in early June, which bans "the manufacture, sale, and distribution of firefighting personal protective equipment containing intentionally added PFAS chemicals in the state."

As PFAS are also prevalent in firefighting foam, the state took measures to address this aspect just a few months ago. Now, these first responders can be even further protected from the harm of forever chemicals.

Studies have shown links between PFAS and birth defects and developmental issues, as well as links to other health issues like liver, thyroid, and fertility and pregnancy problems.

A recent study also showed that firefighters and health care workers have increased levels of PFAS in their blood compared to other groups. The National Library of Medicine published findings in 2023 that state, "Occupational exposure of firefighters to carcinogenic chemicals may increase their risk of developing different types of cancer. PFAS are one of the major classes of carcinogenic chemicals that firefighters are exposed to as occupational hazards."

The hope is that with this new ban in Rhode Island, these important first responders can be better protected.

"This legislation is a crucial step in protecting the health of firefighters who are regularly exposed to these 'forever chemicals' through their turnout gear," Environment America wrote.

The state will be phasing out these chemicals over the next two years, with the full ban going into effect in 2027.

At least 29 U.S. states have PFAS-related legislation being looked at this year, hopefully indicating a better future, without so many toxic chemicals, soon to come.

