New study makes concerning discovery about protective gear issued to firefighters: 'We still don't know what this means'

Firefighters risk their lives to keep people and the planet safe, putting themselves in the path of obvious hazards to help others. A new study has shown that the gear they wear to keep themselves safe may actually be another hazard to their health and safety.

What's happening?

A new study from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, conducted at the request of Congress in 2021, has shown that the protective clothing worn by wildland firefighters and the hoods and gloves worn by urban firefighters often contain PFAS.

PFAS, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, including PFOS and PFOA, are commonly referred to as "forever chemicals" because they take hundreds or thousands of years to break down and can build up in the human body.

NIST reported that firefighters have higher levels of PFAS in their blood than most people, but the reason is unclear. Some believe it comes from their turnout gear — the protective gear worn when fighting a fire.

Fabrics containing PFAS are often used to make firefighting gear due to their high water repellency, which prevents steam burns and provides protection from chemicals.

From 2021 to 2023, the NIST team tested a variety of commercially available gear from several manufacturers for 55 different PFAS. The gear included four kinds of gloves, eight kinds of hoods, and nine types of wildland firefighter gear. Researchers put extra focus on hoods and gloves because they touch the skin directly.

They found measurable amounts of PFAS in 25 of the 32 samples. In separate studies, PFAS have also been found in the foam used by firefighters. The chemicals in this foam can not only harm the firefighters but may make their way into water systems, further harming public health and the environment.

Why is this information important?

While the NIST study doesn't assess the health risks PFAS may pose to firefighters, exposure to PFAS is linked to a variety of them, including cancer, decreases in fertility, developmental delays in children, and increased risks of asthma and thyroid disease.

Firefighters are already exposed to many risks to their well-being. The gear they wear and tools they use to keep themselves and others safe shouldn't be one of them. Knowing the source of exposure allows changes to be made to eliminate the risk.

"Measuring the presence of the chemicals is the first step in understanding their impact on firefighters," said NIST chemist and study co-author Rick Davis. "We still don't know what this means in terms of risk to a firefighter's health, but understanding where PFAS is will help us reduce potential impacts as we learn more about these chemicals."

What's being done to protect firefighters?

NIST researchers intend to run a follow-up study on the same samples to see how wear and tear could increase the amount of PFAS.

Some firefighters are already wearing PFAS-free gear, getting ahead of a likely industry overhaul. Massachusetts and Connecticut have banned the sale of PFAS-laden firefighting equipment, and other states will likely follow suit. Others have banned the foam containing the toxic chemicals.

