Lawmakers push to ban dangerous chemicals found in common school uniforms: 'We're poisoning our own bodies'

In the U.S., it has been difficult to establish these kinds of laws

In the UK, uniforms are a part of everyday life for schoolchildren. Unfortunately, many of them are made with PFAS, also known as forever chemicals.

According to the Guardian, the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill aims to ban these harmful chemicals from uniforms.

While the bill's primary focus is on the cost of uniforms and branding, there are two amendments in the bill that address PFAS and synthetic fabrics.

The Guardian noted, "Amendment 202A to the children's bill calls for an almost immediate ban on the use of PFAS in school uniforms, and a requirement for manufacturers to provide a digital product passport listing the chemicals."

PFAS or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are known to be linked to health issues, such as some cancers, birth defects, fertility issues, immune system disorders, high cholesterol, kidney disease, and other problems.

The 202B amendment focuses on artificial fibers and requires action within 12 months if they pose a health or safety threat or cause an environmental risk.

Sixty-four percent of global fiber production utilized synthetic fibers in 2021. No data is available regarding how many school uniforms were made of nylon, polyester, or other synthetic materials. However, there is anecdotal evidence that suggests "most uniforms are made from synthetic materials," per the Guardian.

About 97% of Americans have PFAS in their blood. Additionally, research has detected the presence of synthetic fibers in blood, lungs, semen, breast milk, testicles, brains, and bone marrow.

While fibers are shed in the wash, 20 minutes of wear will produce a similar effect.

According to the Guardian, "The health impacts of plastic microfibers remain uncertain, but initial research has suggested they could increase the risk of various conditions such as oxidative stress or cardiovascular disease."

Green Party member Natalie Bennett, who supports the bill, said, "We are poisoning this planet, we are on a poisoned planet, and we're poisoning our own bodies."

Sadly, in the U.S., it has been difficult to establish these kinds of laws because lobbyists have been paid by companies to stop them from getting passed, according to Food & Water Watch.

While the UK bill goes through committee, you can still protect yourself from PFAS and synthetic fabrics by supporting eco-friendly clothing brands. They're made with better materials and without the harsh chemicals. Because fast fashion has such a short shelf life, you'll also save a considerable amount of money in the long run, even if only some of the clothes you buy are eco-friendly, since they last longer.

