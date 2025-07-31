Lawmakers propose bill targeting hidden health risk in common household items: 'A de facto national standard'

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are everywhere, but California is trying to change that with a new bill that will protect the health of its residents.

According to the Environmental Working Group, the California Legislature put forth Senate Bill 682, which would ban the sale of cleaning products, cookware, plastic food packaging, ski wax, and dental floss that intentionally contain PFAS. If enacted, the ban would go into effect in 2028.

California already has a ban on PFAS in certain items, including paper food packaging, cosmetics, menstrual products, textiles, firefighting foam, and some children's products, so S.B. 682 would expand on this.

The EWG said, "Given California's position as the world's fourth largest economy, any state regulation tends to set a de facto national standard." Companies likely wouldn't make products for just California; they would sell them elsewhere, meaning other states would benefit too.

Other states, including Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, and Illinois, have already banned the use of PFAS in cleaning products, cookware, and other products.

S.B. 682 is a big step toward protecting people from being exposed to PFAS, which are linked to cancer and other health problems. When products contain them, they leak into the soil, water, air, and food. People are exposed to them by consuming contaminated water and food. PFAS are so widespread that 97% of Americans have them in their bloodstream.

Companies have reportedly spent a lot of money fighting bills like this.

For instance, as reported by the Guardian, an army of lobbyists has fought against bills that would ban PFAS. According to that analysis, which looked at lobbying records, major chemical producers such as 3M and DuPont didn't want consumers to know about the harmful effects of PFAS, so they delayed the news being released to the public.

If you're concerned about being exposed to PFAS while bans are taking effect, you can use natural cleaning products. They can save you $90 annually, even if you use them just half the time, and keep harmful chemicals out of your home.

