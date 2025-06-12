Researchers make concerning discovery in blood of firefighters and health care workers: 'Potential sources of exposure remain unclear'

There are heroes who put their lives and health on the line to protect others every day. We want those brave and selfless people to be celebrated and protected as much as possible, so it's a huge problem to discover that they're more at risk than we previously knew. Unfortunately, it turns out that firefighters and health care workers have above-average levels of toxic PFAS in their bodies, and we're not sure why, reported the University of Arizona.

What's happening?

A recent study published in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology looked at the levels of multiple perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in the blood of various essential workers. It found that firefighters and health care workers had elevated levels of certain PFAS compared with other groups.

The study had 1,960 participants, including 280 firefighters, 787 health care workers, and 734 other essential workers. It took place over three years. During that time, the overall level of PFAS in the blood samples studied declined but was still significant.

"Our study reinforces previous research showing elevated PFAS levels among firefighters and suggests that health care workers may have unique sources of PFAS exposure as well," said senior author Kate Ellingson, a professor at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, per the University of Arizona. "Our findings underscore the need to understand occupational exposure pathways for PFAS among different types of workers."

Why is this finding about PFAS important?

PFAS are toxic substances also known as "forever chemicals" because they essentially never break down in the environment or the body. Instead, they build up. PFAS are used in a wide range of products, especially ones that are water- or stain-resistant. They pollute our water and soil and cause a wide range of serious health effects.

"Almost all adults in the U.S. have detectable levels of certain PFAS, and people in occupations with more frequent exposure to PFAS-containing materials have been shown to exhibit higher serum concentrations of some PFAS," said co-author Jeff Burgess, a professor and the director of the Center for Firefighter Health Collaborative Research at the Zuckerman College of Public Health, per the University of Arizona. "Research into occupational exposure to PFAS is vital to reduce the health risks associated with PFAS, including but not limited to increases in rates of certain cancers, increases in cholesterol levels, lower antibody response to certain immunizations, and increased rates of certain adverse reproductive outcomes."

What's being done about this increased PFAS exposure?

Identifying the issue is the first step in addressing it.

"To date, PFAS exposure in health care settings has not been widely studied, and the potential sources of exposure remain unclear," said Ellingson. "Therefore, it's important to further examine specific exposure routes and health consequences for firefighters and health care workers."

Scientists are also working on ways to destroy PFAS.

