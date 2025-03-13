  • Business Business

Ferrari surprises fans with an unexpected engine type in its latest lineup: 'I dig that'

"All eyes will be on Maranello to see how Ferrari balances its storied past with this … future."

by Megan Lewis
"All eyes will be on Maranello to see how Ferrari balances its storied past with this ... future."

Ferrari, the Italian automaker famous for its high-performance sports cars, is preparing to step into new territory with the debut of its first fully electric vehicle in October, per Reuters

This development marks a significant shift for a brand long associated with the rumble of powerful petrol engines. The announcement comes on the heels of a strong financial year, with revenues reaching roughly 6.7 billion euros in 2024, a notable 11.8% jump from the previous year, according to the automaker. 

The unveiling of the new EV is scheduled to take place during a capital markets day event at Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello, Italy. While Ferrari has been tight-lipped about specifics, the move reflects a broader industry trend toward electrification, driven by stricter pollution regulations and growing consumer interest in sustainable options. 

What makes this noteworthy is Ferrari's challenge to adapt its reputation for speed and luxury to a battery-powered platform, a departure from its combustion-engine heritage. 

This shift could have practical implications for consumers and the environment. For potential buyers, an electric Ferrari promises lower running costs compared to gas-powered models, thanks to reduced fuel and maintenance expenses, as electric motors have fewer moving parts than traditional engines. 

Environmentally, the switch to electric power eliminates tailpipe pollution, contributing to cleaner air, especially in urban areas where luxury cars often roam. For Ferrari enthusiasts, it's an opportunity to experience the brand's signature performance in a new form, though details like range and horsepower remain under wraps. 

Reactions to the news vary. Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna described the company's trajectory as built on "solid foundations," per Reuters, hinting at confidence in this electric venture. 

On X, formerly Twitter, one user commented about Ferrari's EV, writing, "I dig that," reflecting enthusiasm for what should be a quieter electric motor. A Redditor on the r/electricvehicles subreddit commented, "Great news," when learning about the brand's new direction. 

As October approaches, all eyes will be on Maranello to see how Ferrari balances its storied past with this electric future. 

