Ferrari is rolling out a big new change to its iconic sports cars: ‘A scientific, holistic approach’

The legendary Italian sports car maker is embracing clean energy in more ways than one.

Many car companies are turning away from traditional internal combustion engines — like those used in gas-powered cars — and toward electric vehicles (EVs), in an encouraging trend for the future of our planet. One of those companies is the legendary Italian sports car maker Ferrari, which is embracing clean energy in more ways than one.

Ferrari recently announced that it is partnering with an Italian clean energy company, Enel (specifically, its Enel X business line), to build a solar energy plant next to the Fiorano Circuit, the company’s test track, which is located near the Italian town of Maranello.

The solar plant will serve local citizens, institutions, commercial activities, and factories. It will have an annual average production capacity of about 1,500 megawatt-hours and is expected to be completed by December, Reuters reported.

In addition, Ferrari has announced that it will release its first full-electric vehicle in 2025, according to Reuters, with the goal of becoming a fully carbon-neutral company by 2030.

“Together with Enel X and our other partners, we are developing new solutions that will contribute significantly to reducing CO2 emissions,” Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said in a statement on the company’s website. “The challenge of becoming a carbon-neutral company by 2030 is a further stimulus for Ferrari to innovate in every area, taking a scientific, holistic approach to the sources of emissions: from the cars in use, to our supply chain and our production activities.”

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Until recently, the European Union was set to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine cars starting in 2035, but Germany threw a wrench in the plans by pulling out at the last minute, leaving the landmark ban somewhat up in the air.

However, Ferrari seems to be pushing forward with its plans to utilize clean energy in its manufacturing processes and its cars and supply clean energy to the surrounding communities, which is heartening news for the industry and our planet.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.