Ferrari unveils 'mind-bending' new engine promising first-of-its-kind benefits — here's how it works

"You must forget everything you know about how to design a car."

When legendary car brand Ferrari puts something interesting out into the universe, the auto world takes notice.



So, it's understandable that its patent for a vehicle with an innovative, upside-down hydrogen-fueled engine did more than raise eyebrows. Motor Trend opined that calling it "mind-bending is a bit of an understatement."



Eco News reported on the iconic automaker's bold play to build a more sustainable vehicle powered by a novel engine, noting that this is Ferrari's first crack at a hydrogen model.

A BMW-led collaboration with Toyota is also taking on hydrogen-fueled vehicles. That involves fuel cell technology, which is different from the hydrogen combustion engine that Ferrari is exploring.



A hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicle is particularly appealing because it could produce almost zero air pollution in operation, as the engine releases water instead of the carbon or nitrogen oxides of a gas-powered vehicle.

Ferrari's patent is for a hydrogen-powered combustion engine. Hydrogen combustion can create air pollutants in the form of nitrogen oxides, as the U.S. Department of Energy explains. The process does not create carbon pollution associated with warming the planet. The production of hydrogen for fuel cells or combustion is a separate concern and can create carbon emissions unless driven by renewable energy.

Eco News pointed out the Ferrari engine could retain the familiar roar of the brand's sports cars and avoid a heavy battery that could temper its speed. Motor1.com noted that at least some battery, though not mentioned in the patent, could be included.

Ferrari's inventive play in making the engine upside-down is pretty much unheard of short of some World War II aircraft, according to Motor1.

The upside-down system allows for an aggressive diffuser that wouldn't be possible in a conventional design without making the car longer, per Motor1. A pressurized dry-sump system enables it to run without relying on gravity to divert fuel, as Motor Trend noted.

There are even more "quirks" in store, as Motor1 put it, including a forced induction system with several proposed methods to achieve it, such as centrifugal compressors with a shared axis around an electric motor.

The fact that Ferrari is even working on these ideas is a positive, as it will perhaps inspire new plays on hydrogen-powered vehicles. Getting away from vehicles that rely on dirty energy — the primary cause of a warming planet — is paramount.

Right now, EVs are the more practical option for drivers looking to switch. They offer a robust charging network, major fuel and maintenance savings, and a reduction in individual contributions to air pollution.

Ferrari's patent did drive a healthy amount of skepticism in the industry.

"Frankly, it smacks of Ferrari smoke and mirrors," Autoguide.com said in a skeptical piece that also called it "unholy" and "a sacrilege."

That article was shared to the Ferrari engineer on the patent, Fabrizio Favaretto, who responded on LinkedIn, per Motor1.

"With the basic [physics] of hydrogen you must forget everything you know about how to design a car," Favaretto wrote. "Talk is cheap."

