Scientists make breakthrough that could revolutionize EV batteries: 'Our approach could transform … safety and performance'

As electric vehicles, smart technology, and other modern engineering feats become increasingly popular, demand for the lithium-ion batteries that power them is likewise on the rise. In particular, researchers have been working to improve the potential of full-concentration gradient (FCG) cathodes, which enhance the battery's stability by introducing elements like cobalt and manganese into the conventional — albeit relatively unstable — high-nickel design.

A recent international study, published in the ACS Energy Letters journal and led by Hyun Deog Yoo of Pusan National University, attempted to enhance the flexibility of the FCG cathode structure through a novel mathematical framework.

While traditional methods of reducing a cathode's nickel concentration require a specific flow rate through the cathode, thereby allowing for only limited flexibility, the researchers' latest discovery enables the team to individually manipulate variables such as composition, slope, and curvature, making the cathode design entirely customizable.

"Unlike conventional methods, where adjusting one parameter affects the others, our approach allows independent and precise control over multiple descriptors," Yoo explained.

Increasing the flexibility of FCG cathodes enables developers to maximize the structural integrity of lithium-ion batteries while optimizing their design in accordance with the specific task or technology. In fact, cathode stability and safety were among the main concerns for the team — concerns that were successfully addressed by their research.

"Our approach could transform [lithium-ion battery] safety and performance," Yoo continued, "enabling safer electronics, reliable electric vehicles, and broader renewable energy adoption."

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

As scientists and innovators continue to increase the appeal of FCG cathodes, we hope that these improved lithium-ion batteries will encourage the production and consumption of technologies like EVs, which rely on these batteries as their primary power source.

Going electric on the road can translate to major fuel savings for drivers — and can save you even more in conjunction with home solar by reducing charging costs for your vehicle. If you're looking to get started on solar installations, tools like EnergySage can connect you with affordable local services that suit your needs.

Meanwhile, incentivizing EVs through better batteries is a major eco-conscious step forward, as well, considering that, unlike their combustion-based counterparts, EVs generate zero tailpipe carbon pollution and contribute comparatively little to our warming planet, abnormal weather, and resource scarcities. Making the switch sooner rather than later can help you take advantage of cutting-edge battery technology while protecting the environment and your wallet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.