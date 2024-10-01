Scientists unlock game-changing ability in next-gen batteries: 'Our work could significantly impact the development'

By improving capacity and making batteries safer and more efficient, we can extend their lifespans and reduce the need for mining more material.

Researchers at Argonne National Laboratory have recently created a novel cathode material with a layered crystal structure that could help define the course of next-gen batteries.

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) is one of the most common battery types used to power electronics, such as smartphones and EVs, and to store energy on the electrical grid. But as Tech Xplore reported, existing cathode materials don't perform well at high voltages, which can contribute to rapid capacity loss.

The team at Argonne has created an ultra-stable type of layered oxide cathode made up of nickel (Ni), manganese (Mn), and cobalt (Co) that can improve performance in Li-ion batteries without notable losses in capacity, as the news platform detailed.

"To further advance NMC cathodes, our team developed a series of concentration gradient NMC cathodes to optimally harness the beneficial characteristics of Ni, Mn, and Co," Dr. Khalil Amine, Argonne distinguished fellow and lead author of a paper on the subject, shared with Tech Xplore.

"In this concentration gradient cathode, the nickel concentration decreases linearly whereas the manganese concentration increases linearly from the center to the outer layer of each particle."

In addition, the makeup of these new NMC cathodes reduces the amount of Co needed, which can reduce overall costs while helping reduce the negative impacts that mining the metal can have on the environment.

Cobalt is key to modern-day life, protecting batteries from overheating or catching fire, and also helping to extend their lifespan, according to Earth.org. However, there's a dark side to its provenance.

High concentrations of the metal can impact local crops, and the market's growth in recent decades has led to the increase in mines, both legal and illegal, especially in the Congo, which has a rich store of the material.

Demand for Co has soared, growing by 22% in 2021 alone, according to a Cobalt Institute report, with an expected increase of around 13% each year for at least the next five years.

"Current bottlenecks in cobalt supply have negatively impacted commercial battery production and inspired the development of cathode materials that are less reliant on Co," as Dr. Amine explained in the report.

Batteries, especially on the electrical grid, are key to supporting a more sustainable energy infrastructure, helping to harness the full potential of electricity generated by solar and wind farms while reducing reliance on fossil-based sources that continue to pollute the environment.

By improving capacity and making batteries safer and more efficient, we can extend their lifespans and reduce the need for mining more material. This could make EVs more appealing to consumers as well, helping shift the market away from dirty combustion-based models.

"The next steps for our research will involve further optimizing the dual-gradient design to further reduce Co and Ni usage while enhancing its energy density and scalability," Dr. Amine continued.

"By reducing reliance on cobalt and enhancing the structural integrity of cathodes at high voltages, our work could significantly impact the development of next-generation batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage," added Dr. Tongchao Liu, a co-author on the paper, per the report.

