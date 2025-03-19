  • Tech Tech

5 cool EV features that will exceed your expectations

EVs are constantly overcoming barriers and stereotypes.

by Sophia Rocha
Electric vehicles are great, and not just because of their low impact on the environment. Technological advancements in the industry are proving that EVs are viable and impressive replacements for gas cars.

1. Remote location charging

"It's amazing how many people still don't know."
If the reason you haven't made the switch to an EV is the lack of chargers, this travel influencer is here to prove you wrong. 

On a road trip around the world in an EV, Lexie Limitless (@LexieLimitless) showed that you can charge your EV just about anywhere — even in remote areas of Africa. Thanks to her domestic charger, she can plug in her EV no matter where she is, as long as there is electricity.

2. Winter driving

The cold is a common concern for many EV drivers.
Another common concern for drivers is EV performance in cold weather, but some models are proving effective even in frigid temperatures. The Polestar 3 and BYD Tang had more than a 300-mile range at around 41 degrees Fahrenheit, while the Lotus Emeya and BYD Sealion 7 reached 271 miles. 

This goes to show that EVs are constantly overcoming barriers and stereotypes, making them more feasible as an alternative to gas cars.

3. Single charge range

"Having more range gives more flexibility."
Volkswagen set a standard in EV performance with its ID.7 Pro S model, which reached nearly 600 miles on a single charge in a recent efficiency test. This is a significant jump from its last rated range of just under 450 miles, showing off impressive technology.

Watch now: How easy is it really to charge an EV?

Even at "rush hour traffic speeds," the VW boasts an admirable range, meaning less stops to fuel up for drivers.

4. Fast charging speeds

"Man, I can't wait for my lease to end on my EV9."
The Lucid Gravity is the first non-Tesla EV sold with a native NACS port, meaning it can seamlessly integrate with Tesla's Supercharger network. Thanks to that and its powerful battery, the Gravity features insanely fast charging speeds — with the capability to add 200 miles of range in just 12 minutes.

Unfortunately, charging networks in the United States need to evolve, as most max out at 400 volts with a small yet growing number of 800V stations, closer to what is needed for the Gravity to reach these charging speeds. 

5. AI technology

The cars will be built this year at Honda's plant in Marysville, Ohio.
Two Honda EV prototypes coming next year feature cutting-edge AI technology that could revolutionize the driving experience and push Honda toward its goal of selling 100% zero-emission vehicles in North America by 2040. 

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Both vehicles will be equipped with an in-house operating system called ASIMO, which will control functions such as automated driving, advanced driver assistance systems, and an in-vehicle infotainment system.

