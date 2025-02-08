  • Business Business

Volkswagen EV stuns with nearly 600-mile drive on single charge: 'New efficiency milestone'

"Having more range gives more flexibility."

by Chelsea Cook
Photo Credit: Volkswagen

Volkswagen has set a new benchmark in electric vehicle performance with its ID.7 Pro S model, which recently covered an impressive 585 miles (941 kilometers) on a single charge during a special efficiency test in Italy. That's a significant leap from its rated range of 441 miles (709 kilometers), proving how far EVs can go when designed with smart, efficient technology.

And the best part? With less frequent charging, it will save on fuel costs and avoid costly maintenance, like oil changes. Plus, with no tailpipe pollution, it's a cleaner choice for the environment. For drivers tired of dealing with frequent trips to the gas station or mechanic, the ID.7 offers a more convenient and cost-effective alternative.

Volkswagen calls this achievement a "new efficiency milestone," and it's easy to see why. The ID.7 Pro S is built with an efficient battery and drive system, helping it go farther on less power. Even at "rush hour traffic speeds," the car offers impressive range, meaning fewer stops for charging during your daily commute.

Another perk? The ID.7 charges quickly, adding over 150 miles (244 kilometers) of range in just 10 minutes of charging. This makes long road trips more convenient, as you can top up in the time it takes to grab a coffee.

Volkswagen's focus on long-distance capabilities and fast charging reflects the growing shift in the automotive industry toward cleaner, more sustainable vehicles. As more people look to reduce their carbon impact, EVs like the ID.7 are gaining popularity for their lower environmental impact and savings over time.

"[The ID.7 Pro S] is a meaningful all-electric addition to Volkswagen's portfolio," said Martin Sander, the company's head of sales and marketing, adding that the car is "also perfectly suited for long-distance driving."

One commenter shared, "Having more range gives more flexibility and helps reduce charging time, so you've got more options on the road."

Another added, "With better charging infrastructure, this could make EVs a real option for more people."

