Driving test reveals range performance of popular electric cars during frigid winter conditions — here are the best-performing models

If you live somewhere cold and feel like you're missing out on an electric vehicle, don't fret — these EVs can power through.

The cold is a common concern for many EV drivers, but these cars are proving they can still go the distance.

Here are the top-performing EVs in cold weather, according to the Norwegian publication Motor:

1. Polestar 3, with a 330-mile range

2. BYD Tang, with a 300-mile range

3. Mini Countryman, with a 220-mile range, which also exceeded expectations in warm weather

4. Lotus Emeya, with a 271-mile range

5. BYD Sealion 7, with a 271-mile range

The rankings were calculated by comparing their winter range to their WLTP, or Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure. An EV's WLTP range is the calculated maximum range the car could travel on a single, full charge. While some of the other EVs, like the Tesla Model 3 and Kia EV3, went farther in terms of distance, those EVs more drastically underperformed when compared to their WLTP.

The Polestar 3 performed extremely well —"the Polestar 3 had a deviation of 5.18 percent, the second best figure we have achieved in six editions of the winter test. The lowest deviation we have had in a winter test is 4.0 percent – ​​which the BMW iX3 delivered in 2021," the Motor report read.

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly cheaper. According to Kelley Blue Book, "the average transaction price for electric cars was $55,544 in December vs. gas-powered vehicles at $49,740."

That's just over a $5,000 difference, and when you consider that driving an EV can "save consumers about 60 percent on fuel costs," per Consumer Reports, it's an even better deal. You may even qualify for tax incentives that can bring the price tag down by thousands of dollars.

EVs aren't just good for your wallet — they're great for the planet, too. EVs produce no tailpipe pollution. Even when taking into account the pollution produced during production and mining materials, EVs are still greener than their gas counterparts.

"Four out of the top 5 EVs are China-made electric vehicles as both the Polestar 3… and the Lotus Emeya are made in China," Electrek wrote.

"Tesla's performance is also disappointing with this new version of the Model 3 because [it] has more experience making long-range EVs than all its competitors."

