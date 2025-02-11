  • Business Business

Driving test reveals range performance of popular electric cars during frigid winter conditions — here are the best-performing models

The cold is a common concern for many EV drivers.

by Cassidy Lovell
The cold is a common concern for many EV drivers.

Photo Credit: iStock

If you live somewhere cold and feel like you're missing out on an electric vehicle, don't fret — these EVs can power through.

The cold is a common concern for many EV drivers, but these cars are proving they can still go the distance.

Here are the top-performing EVs in cold weather, according to the Norwegian publication Motor:

1. Polestar 3, with a 330-mile range
2. BYD Tang, with a 300-mile range
3. Mini Countryman, with a 220-mile range, which also exceeded expectations in warm weather
4. Lotus Emeya, with a 271-mile range
5. BYD Sealion 7, with a 271-mile range

The rankings were calculated by comparing their winter range to their WLTP, or Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure. An EV's WLTP range is the calculated maximum range the car could travel on a single, full charge. While some of the other EVs, like the Tesla Model 3 and Kia EV3, went farther in terms of distance, those EVs more drastically underperformed when compared to their WLTP.

The Polestar 3 performed extremely well —"the Polestar 3 had a deviation of 5.18 percent, the second best figure we have achieved in six editions of the winter test. The lowest deviation we have had in a winter test is 4.0 percent – ​​which the BMW iX3 delivered in 2021," the Motor report read.

Watch now: Local hero single-handedly repopulates endangered butterfly species

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly cheaper. According to Kelley Blue Book, "the average transaction price for electric cars was $55,544 in December vs. gas-powered vehicles at $49,740."

That's just over a $5,000 difference, and when you consider that driving an EV can "save consumers about 60 percent on fuel costs," per Consumer Reports, it's an even better deal. You may even qualify for tax incentives that can bring the price tag down by thousands of dollars.

EVs aren't just good for your wallet — they're great for the planet, too. EVs produce no tailpipe pollution. Even when taking into account the pollution produced during production and mining materials, EVs are still greener than their gas counterparts.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Four out of the top 5 EVs are China-made electric vehicles as both the Polestar 3… and the Lotus Emeya are made in China," Electrek wrote.

"Tesla's performance is also disappointing with this new version of the Model 3 because [it] has more experience making long-range EVs than all its competitors."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x