Influencer shares unbelievable video of how she charges her EV in remote locations: 'This is actually so cool'

A common question for EV drivers is how they charge their vehicles in remote areas, far away from a charging station. Travel influencer Lexie Limitless (@LexieLimitless) shares a behind-the-scenes clip of how she charges her EV while driving across Africa.

Lexie is able to charge her EV no matter where she is, thanks to her domestic charger.

"Which basically means that I can plug my car into anywhere that has electricity," says Lexie.

YouTubers discussed the benefits of driving EVs as well as the common myths surrounding them.

"It's amazing how many people still don't know that running a car on electricity is cheaper than running a car on gas," wrote one user.

"Great series," responded another YouTuber. "EVs are the good future."

Driving an electric vehicle will not only save you money on gas but also on routine maintenance. In fact, after switching to an EV, you can expect to save $1,500 each year. You'll also get to enjoy a more peaceful ride since EVs have quieter engines compared to gas-powered vehicles.

While the process of manufacturing EVs generates pollution, once EVs hit the road, they release no tailpipe pollution. Comparing EVs and internal combustion engines further, roughly 30 million tons of minerals are dug up each year for the clean energy transition, which is significantly less than the 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy dug out of the Earth each year.

For some more context, a Tesla Model 3 needs to be driven only 13,500 miles before it makes up for the environmental costs associated with its manufacturing when compared to a Toyota Corolla. As a result, electric vehicles have a much smaller environmental footprint than gas-powered vehicles.

YouTubers continued to highlight the benefits of traveling with an EV.

"This is actually so cool and I wish more people would realize that," commented one user.

