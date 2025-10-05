General Motors announces historic milestone that could make EV range anxiety a thing of the past: 'Coast-to-coast EV travel'

Range anxiety — the fear of running out of battery power on the road — has long been viewed as one of the biggest barriers to driving an electric car. Now, a new milestone from General Motors and Pilot Company could finally help put that fear to rest, according to Utility Dive.

According to the outlet, Pilot recently announced that it has opened more than 200 EV charging stations across almost 40 states, nearly halfway to its target of 500 sites and 2,000 fast-charging stalls. The stations are being built in partnership with GM and EVgo, with many located in rural areas where charging options have traditionally been scarce.

"Our collaboration with General Motors and EVgo continues to bring highway-based charging to more routes where this critical infrastructure is needed to enable coast-to-coast EV travel," said Shannon Sturgil, senior vice president of alternative fuels at Pilot.

The new stations are also designed with convenience in mind, placed at busy interstate travel centers — often with restaurants, Wi-Fi, and rest areas available where drivers plug in.

For EV owners, charging up at home remains the most affordable option, saving hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars each year compared to public fast charging. Public chargers can cost double or triple what it costs to recharge from your own outlet, which is why many drivers are also installing Level 2 chargers at home. Companies like Qmerit are helping to make the process simple, offering free estimates after a few quick questions about your electric panel and garage setup.

Nevertheless, expanding the highway network remains key to making EVs practical for everyone, from big cities to farm country. The ongoing adoption and adaptability of EVs is great for the planet as well — every mile driven on electricity helps to reduce the harmful pollution tied to gas-powered vehicles, which harms the health of our communities and increases global temperatures.

For those looking to stretch those savings even further, pairing home charging with the power of solar can really make a dent in your monthly bills as well.

Generating your own clean energy can power your car with sunlight and reduce your household's utility bills, and EnergySage can help you compare solar quotes for installation. Leveraging Qmerit for professional EV charger installation and EnergySage for solar solutions can create a seamless, cost-effective setup that maximizes convenience and savings.

