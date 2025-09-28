New law makes installing solar panels quicker and easier for millions of Americans: 'Our ... energy security and independence can grow'

A new law in Texas is making it easier and faster for its residents to install solar panels on their homes. According to Environment Texas, while Texas ranks third in the country for solar power, it's only "20th for per capita small-scale solar." That's due to a lack of incentives.

The Senate Bill 1202 allows for faster permitting, enabling third-party professionals to conduct reviews to avoid delays. Once a third party submits the approvals, construction can begin right away. Standards, laws, and rules must be posted for transparency. Additionally, the reviewers are the ones who are accountable for negligence, not the government.

If you're looking for installers in your area, EnergySage has a handy tool you can use to search for them, like you do flight deals and compare prices.

Environment Texas highlighted an analysis done by Brown University's Climate Solutions Lab, which shows that having third parties use permitting software "could reduce the cost of rooftop solar systems in the state by $2,100 in 2030 and $4,900 by 2040."

Environment Texas Executive Director Luke Metzger said, "When it comes to Texas's solar energy potential, the sky's the limit."

He added, "Our state's energy security and independence can grow to new heights."

The new legislation is a win for residents because installing solar panels can save them up to $3,000 a year on energy bills, depending on how big their system is.

To really lower your utility bills, you can install heat pumps with your solar.

In addition to saving you money, solar panels are more environmentally friendly because they don't run on dirty energy sources that warm the planet and intensify extreme weather events like hurricanes and droughts.

