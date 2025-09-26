Officials urge residents to make simple change that could dramatically improve their health: 'Especially for children and older adults'

This collaboration is committed to transforming the daily lives of Oklahomans.

Oklahoma is committed to a future powered by electric cars. Drive EV Oklahoma, a reinstated coalition formerly known as the Oklahoma Electric Vehicle Coalition, will accelerate statewide adoption of electric vehicles, ultimately reducing tailpipe pollution and improving public health.

According to OK Energy Today, the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG) and the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) are leading this initiative. It was reinstated in late August 2025.

The coalition consists of a group of diverse stakeholders, including "utilities and local governments … dealerships, fleets, and EV owners," per OK Energy Today. This collaboration is committed to transforming the daily lives of Oklahomans through the unfettered power of EVs.

The coalition contributes to the electric vehicle movement by providing free resources and education on EVs. Its website demystifies EV charging and technology and educates Oklahomans on the environmental impact and health benefits of making the switch to EVs.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"Driving an electric vehicle improves Oklahoma air quality by avoiding unnecessary toxic tailpipe pollution," Drive EV Oklahoma informed. Gas-powered cars emit harmful carbon dioxide pollution, a heat-trapping gas that contributes to rising global temperatures.

"Reducing tailpipe pollution helps prevent asthma attacks and hospital visits — especially for children and older adults," said Mark Sweeney, executive director of ACOG, per OK Energy Today.

Drive EV Oklahoma also advocates for more comprehensive EV infrastructure such as implementing EV charging stations every 50 miles on designated interstate corridors. The state's investment into EV charging stations and similar infrastructure will help drivers make the switch to EVs more confidently.

As more Oklahomans make the switch to electric vehicles, they benefit from expanded EV infrastructure. They also enjoy savings on fuel costs and maintenance.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, EV owners are expected to save up to $2,200 on fuel costs for a fully electric vehicle and up to $1,500 for a hybrid vehicle.

Containing less moving parts, EVs also require less car maintenance work compared to a traditional gas-powered vehicle. By saving on oil changes and other mechanical work, EVs are cheaper to maintain in the long run.

As many EV owners testify on Drive EV Oklahoma, owning and operating an EV has been smooth and enjoyable.

"I charge at home 95% of the time while I am parked anyways, and my costs are much lower than gasoline," said EV owner, A.J. Elliot, per Drive EV Oklahoma.

Another EV owner, Eric Pollard, listed the many perks he's enjoyed with his EV: "Fewer trips to the gas station, one less vehicle that needs an oil change. Warming up and cooling down the vehicle in the garage without worrying about exhaust filling our home."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.