Expert debunks common myth about electric vehicle upkeep: 'It's pretty obvious actually'

"The anti-EV brigade love to bang on about this."

Energy expert Sarah Aubrey put a common myth about the cost of electric vehicle batteries to rest. In her TikTok video, she breaks down why replacing an EV battery will be cheaper in the future.

Aubrey runs the popular account Electrify This (@electrify_this) and tackled the myth head-on. She pointed out that while EV batteries are expensive to replace today, that's not the whole story.

"The anti-EV brigade love to bang on about this, and they just fail to see the obvious," she said. "They bang on about how expensive electric car batteries are to replace…in 2024. Yes, that's very true."

She added a crucial piece of context: "Most EVs have a seven-year warranty on the battery, right? That's well beyond 2030 … in terms of replacement."

Her point is that battery technology is improving fast and costs are decreasing.

"If you wanted to replace your battery, let's say, eight years from now, it's not going to cost what it does now," she explained. "It's going to be at least — at least — 50% cheaper. … It's pretty obvious, actually."

Aubrey provides much-needed reassurance for those considering an EV. Long-term battery replacement costs won't be a concern much longer. Battery technology will outpace today's new EVs before a battery needs replacing.

Current replacement costs don't account for the rapid advancements in manufacturing efficiencies. Plus, drivers will be saving money in the meantime, offsetting the replacement costs. Clear, factual, trusted information helps people make informed decisions about exploring cleaner transportation.

Choosing an EV over a gasoline-powered car means less air pollution. The transition contributes to healthier communities and a cooler planet. Addressing common misconceptions encourages more people to make the switch.

Commenters appreciated Aubrey's simple and logical explanation.

"More likely the price will be comparable, but the battery will be much better," one user wrote.

Another said: "I don't know if replacing an EV battery is that practical. Why? Improvements in battery and vehicle technology arguably outstrip the life of the battery."

"They'll last longer than seven years anyway! Even then, individual cells can be replaced, not the whole pack," a third added.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



