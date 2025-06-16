Volkswagen-backed company announces next-gen EV battery with outstanding range: 'This ultimate battery is finally within reach'

The pilot line is a strong indicator that the solid-state revolution is well underway.

EV battery manufacturer Gotion made major progress for the future of electric mobility. The Chinese company is launching its first experimental production line for all-solid-state batteries. Endorsed by Volkswagen, it is making next-generation battery technology a reality.

Gotion promises safer, more efficient, longer-range EVs.

In a report from Interesting Engineering, Gotion unveiled the new pilot line at their recent tech conference. It will produce its "Gemstone" all-solid-state battery cells. These batteries replace the liquid electrolyte found in current lithium-ion batteries.

Solid-state batteries offer several advantages.

First, the solid electrolytes are less prone to catching fire or exploding. A main concern with traditional EV batteries is "thermal runaway."

Second, a solid state has a higher energy density, allowing more energy in the same amount of space.

More energy gives longer driving ranges for EVs. The space-saving energy removes the need for big, heavy battery packs as well.

Gotion's Gemstone batteries are already showing exciting potential. These cells deliver about 40% higher energy density compared to lithium ternary cells, according to Interesting Engineering. They passed rigorous safety tests, including pin-prick, hot box, overcharge, and crush simulations.

Pan Ruijin, the Gemstone project's R&D head, stated that each cell has shown a 150% increase in capacity. This was after a year of performance validation, though specific numbers were not shared.

"This means that the human imagination of this ultimate battery is finally within reach," Ruijin declared, according to Interesting Engineering. The pilot line also uses domestically manufactured equipment. Gotion's new EV battery highlights China's growing leadership in battery innovation.

Advanced solid-state battery technology is fantastic news for anyone considering an EV. Its key benefits are longer range, enhanced safety, and faster charging times. These improvements will make electric vehicles more practical, appealing, and climate-friendly.

Widespread adoption of EVs reduces harmful air pollution in our cities. The fewer polluting gasoline cars there are, the less heat-trapping gases there will be. EVs contribute less to planet overheating than a gas-powered car does over time.

Homeowners can increase EV ownership savings by installing solar panels. Clean, free energy from the sun charges your car — it's a win-win. Companies like EnergySage can help you compare quotes from vetted local solar installers.

Gotion is aiming for small-scale production and vehicle integration around 2027. By 2030, they expect full-scale manufacturing. The pilot line is a strong indicator that the solid-state revolution is well underway.

Its production is a promising step towards cleaner, safer, and energy-saving transportation.

