New study disproves common misconception about EV battery lifespans — here's what it found

A new study suggests electric vehicle batteries might last up to a third longer than previously believed. This means consumers can potentially drive their electric vehicles for lengthier amounts of time before needing to replace their batteries or even buy a new car.

The scientists who conducted the study were working at the SLAC-Stanford Battery Center, a joint effort between Stanford University's Precourt Institute for Energy and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. The findings exposed some common misconceptions about electric vehicle batteries, as the university detailed in a report posted by Tech Xplore.

And this is big news for consumers everywhere. According to Kelley Blue Book, a major concern among potential electric vehicle buyers is battery repair and replacement costs. So in essence, this study can prove to be a game-changer, affecting that particular roadblock by providing reassurance that repair costs are incurred less frequently.

"We've not been testing EV batteries the right way," Simona Onori, a senior author of the study said, summing up the findings.









Traditionally, scientists and engineers have tested the efficiency of new battery designs by constantly discharging and then recharging repeatedly, according to the report. And while those types of tests can yield important data, it doesn't exactly emulate typical day-to-day driving.

The scientists and engineers found that testing batteries under genuine driving conditions produced more accurate results. This means frequent acceleration and braking, like when driving through a neighborhood or in traffic. It also meant longer periods of rest, like when a car is parked for an errand or overnight in a driveway.

As the authors of the study wrote, "This work shows that cycling experiments need to be carried out with realistic loads to capture degradation trends." This is an important distinction from current industry standard testing methods and models.

In recent years, the price of electric vehicle batteries has dropped dramatically, buoyed by stunning technological breakthroughs. But they are still an expensive aspect of the cars, so the implication they could last much longer than previously thought is a welcome bit of news. It means consumers can confidently make the switch to electric vehicles as they are likely to be cheaper and more efficient.

And that's good news for the environment because electric vehicles don't burn gas that releases air pollution. If you're interested in potentially making the switch to an electric car, check out this helpful guide.

The findings will change the way we test battery efficiency almost immediately. And the implications of the study could even extend beyond car batteries. It could affect the way we approach testing for energy storage devices across a wide spectrum.

