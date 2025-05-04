New study reveals incredible financial impact of making the switch to an electric vehicle — here's the breakdown

A new study has revealed that electric vehicles could save money for 80% of drivers, with motorists saving on average close to $8,000.

As reported by Fleet World, research conducted by New AutoMotive and published by Electric Vehicles UK assessed around 480 scenarios and found that owning an EV can save most people around £5,850 (close to $8,000). The research considered the overall costs of owning the vehicle including purchase price, charging, servicing, insurance, taxation, and depreciation.

The report also revealed that people with home charging stations were likely to save more. Those using public charging stations would save on ownership costs only, as fueling cost a lot more. As a result of this finding, the authors urged the U.K. government to cut the cost of public charging to encourage more widespread adoption of EVs.

EV adoption is expanding, especially as improvements in technology have caused prices to decrease and charging infrastructure has become more readily available. Making your next car an EV can help significantly reduce driving costs while also reducing your exposure to harmful pollution that internal combustion engine cars release.

Vehicle emissions contribute to an increase in toxic air pollutants, which harm our health and also contribute significantly to the warming of the planet. According to the EPA, transport accounts for around 28% of the harmful, planet-warming pollution that the U.S. produces annually. EV adoption can help drastically reduce this amount, contributing to cleaner air and a cooler planet.

A lot of misinformation has been spread about EVs, including that they are more harmful to the environment than ICE cars. While it's true that the mining for minerals used in battery production is bad for the environment, the environmental harm that driving gas-powered cars causes is still much, much greater.

