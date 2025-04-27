Automaker unveils breakthrough reuse method for dead EV battery packs: 'Can offer second-life products'

The strategy helps prevent pollution from batteries ending up in landfills.

Nissan just proved that electric vehicle batteries don't have to retire young.

As reported by Interesting Engineering, the Japanese automotive leader partnered with Stena Recycling, a progressive European recycling company, and achieved a breakthrough in EV battery recycling.

The partnership has given thousands of used Nissan Leaf batteries a second life using a safer and more sustainable reuse system in Norway.

Their approach to recycling EV batteries starts with diagnostics. This eliminates unconventional methods that typically break the batteries down to extract valuable metals like cobalt and nickel.

At a facility near Oslo, trained teams meticulously inspect and test each battery to assess if it can be reused, repaired, or repurposed. This methodical approach is part of a stationary energy storage system. Repurposed batteries are said to provide up to 15 additional years of reliable use.

This progress is both a technical innovation and a practical solution to environmental and health challenges created by battery waste. Reusing high-demand materials like nickel reduces the need for additional mining, which often takes a toll on both people and the environment.

The strategy also helps prevent pollution from batteries ending up in landfills, which can potentially leach toxic substances into nearby ecosystems. Extending the life of these batteries also lowers the long-term cost of owning an EV.

The joint project, funded in part by Norway's low-emission transition agency, Enova, aligns with broader goals to make transportation cleaner and safer for everyone. Nissan's approach supports global momentum in making your next car an EV.

Companies like CATL are also pursuing similar reuse models. That also mirrors community-level efforts to opt for plastic-free products daily, which cuts down on waste before it starts. It's a mission that also aligns with the work of Trashie, a company turning everyday waste into useful materials through smart reuse programs.

In a press release, Alan Low, EV battery circular economy manager for Nissan Energy, said the partnership "can offer second-life products while helping to reduce the environmental footprint in line with our ambitions for carbon neutrality by 2050."

