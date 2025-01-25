Maryland sues manufacturer after making disturbing discovery about the materials used: 'A toxic legacy for generations to come'

When you think of Gore-Tex, you may think of waterproof items like raincoats and outdoor gear.

What you might not know is that the chemicals used to make it are harmful, and Maryland is suing W.L. Gore & Associates, the producer of this material, to hold it accountable for the damage the production of Gore-Tex has caused.

According to Phys.org, the complaint filed in December "alleges the company polluted the air and water around its facilities with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, jeopardizing the health of surrounding communities while raking in profits."

What's happening?

The lawsuit says that the company's leaders didn't warn Maryland residents about the risks of living near these facilities in order to avoid liability.

It states the company has left "a toxic legacy for generations to come."

This isn't the first lawsuit against Gore. A class action suit in 2023 required the company to pay for medical bills, damages, and water filtration systems due to the pollution in Cecil County that happened over decades.

"It is unacceptable for any company to knowingly contaminate our drinking water with these toxins, putting Marylanders at risk of severe health conditions," said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

Gore was surprised by the state's lawsuit because of the work it had done to make up for the problems caused. Company spokesperson Donna Leinwand Leger said it had been in "proactive and intensive engagement with state regulators over the past two years."

The complaint also demonstrates the links between DuPont and Gore, with Wilbert Gore leaving DuPont in 1958 to start his own company. The suit claims that DuPont has been aware of the adverse health effects since 1961.

Why are PFAS substances concerning?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are also known as PFAS or forever chemicals. The Environmental Protection Agency has stated that these chemicals have been used since the 1940s because of their useful properties. Unfortunately, they break down slowly and accumulate in the human body, which is part of the reason they are so harmful.

Studies have discovered several adverse health effects that forever chemicals have on humans, with exposure linked to decreased fertility, cancer, developmental issues, and a compromised immune system.

While Gore may be trying to do something about the harmful effects, Philip Federico, an attorney representing plaintiffs in the class action and other lawsuits against Gore, said it's "too little, much too late."

He added: "It's typical corporate environmental contamination. They're in no hurry to fix the problem."

Many companies pretend to take environmental causes seriously while profiting from the harm — a practice known as greenwashing.

What's being done about PFAS?

Many lawsuits have been brought against companies like Gore. Their success varies, but in 2023, 3M announced it would stop making PFAS.

In 2023, Congress also proposed the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act, an extension to bills from 2020 and 2021. It has yet to be voted on.

