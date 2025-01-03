US military makes big announcement about its bases in Japan: 'Water for nearly 450,000 residents was reportedly affected'

The U.S. military took a significant step forward by removing toxic firefighting foam from all its bases in Japan, which will protect service members and local communities while safeguarding water supplies, reported Environment+Energy Leader.

Military installations across Japan have destroyed their reserves of aqueous film-forming foam containing a group of chemicals known as PFAS.

These substances, known as "forever chemicals," stick around in the environment and build up in living things over time. Once they enter soil or water, they can persist for generations.

🗣️ How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Department of Defense originally planned this swap for October 2025, but bases in Japan finished early. Teams incinerated the harmful foam at licensed facilities near Yokota Air Base in Tokyo and two locations in Okinawa.

The military replaced old foams with newer versions that leave out the most dangerous compounds. Many bases now use water-based systems or fluorine-free alternatives that work just as well without the risks.

This shift will make a real difference for U.S. service members and nearby residents in Japan. The old foams threatened drinking water supplies and raised health concerns, with links to several types of cancer. Past spills and leaks at bases highlighted these dangers. At Kadena Air Base alone, "drinking water for nearly 450,000 residents was reportedly affected," according to Environment+Energy Leader.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Switching to safer options protects everyone's health and strengthens military firefighting capabilities. Eliminating these chemicals now prevents them from building up in soil and water, where they could cause problems for years. These bases set an example for other facilities by acting ahead of schedule.

The positive effects will ripple through local communities. Residents near the bases can feel more confident about their drinking water quality.

The military's proactive approach shows how large organizations can make smart updates to everyday equipment that benefit people and the environment. This success in Japan could inspire similar changes at other bases worldwide, multiplying public health and environmental protection benefits.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.