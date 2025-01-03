  • Home Home

US military makes big announcement about its bases in Japan: 'Water for nearly 450,000 residents was reportedly affected'

This shift will make a real difference.

by Leslie Sattler
This shift will make a real difference.

Photo Credit: iStock

The U.S. military took a significant step forward by removing toxic firefighting foam from all its bases in Japan, which will protect service members and local communities while safeguarding water supplies, reported Environment+Energy Leader.

Military installations across Japan have destroyed their reserves of aqueous film-forming foam containing a group of chemicals known as PFAS.

These substances, known as "forever chemicals," stick around in the environment and build up in living things over time. Once they enter soil or water, they can persist for generations.

🗣️ How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water?

🔘 Never 👎

🔘 Sometimes 😟

🔘 Often 🙁

🔘 Always 😨

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Department of Defense originally planned this swap for October 2025, but bases in Japan finished early. Teams incinerated the harmful foam at licensed facilities near Yokota Air Base in Tokyo and two locations in Okinawa.

The military replaced old foams with newer versions that leave out the most dangerous compounds. Many bases now use water-based systems or fluorine-free alternatives that work just as well without the risks.

This shift will make a real difference for U.S. service members and nearby residents in Japan. The old foams threatened drinking water supplies and raised health concerns, with links to several types of cancer. Past spills and leaks at bases highlighted these dangers. At Kadena Air Base alone, "drinking water for nearly 450,000 residents was reportedly affected," according to Environment+Energy Leader.

Watch now: This classic mac and cheese brand just won an award for its packaging design

Switching to safer options protects everyone's health and strengthens military firefighting capabilities. Eliminating these chemicals now prevents them from building up in soil and water, where they could cause problems for years. These bases set an example for other facilities by acting ahead of schedule.

The positive effects will ripple through local communities. Residents near the bases can feel more confident about their drinking water quality.

The military's proactive approach shows how large organizations can make smart updates to everyday equipment that benefit people and the environment. This success in Japan could inspire similar changes at other bases worldwide, multiplying public health and environmental protection benefits.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x