EPA proposes restrictions on toxic pesticide usage on fruit: 'What we really need is reinstatement of the full ban'

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed restrictions on the harmful pesticide chlorpyrifos except for use on 11 specific food crops, which can protect children from the chemical's harmful health effects.

Chlorpyrifos is a pesticide linked to neurological problems in children, including learning disorders. According to The New York Times, regulators have tried to reduce the use of this toxic chemical. They've had great success removing it from household use but continue to fight for its removal from farming use.

The EPA's total ban on chlorpyrifos was overturned in federal court. Gharda Chemicals and roughly 20 grower associations sued the EPA over the ban. The court reversed the ban because the EPA admitted that the pesticide has 11 "high-benefit" agricultural uses. The 11 exceptions include alfalfa, apple, asparagus, cherry (tart), citrus, cotton, peach, soybean, strawberry, sugar beets, and wheat (spring and winter).

Farmers feel strongly about using the chemical because it's inexpensive and highly effective at fighting off insects. However, its impact on children's neurological development makes it a serious concern. The chemical is also harmful to general human health. It can cause nervous system issues that result in blurred vision, headaches, seizures, coma, and even death.

Chlorpyrifos works by eroding insects' neurotransmitters. But these effects impact more than the pests being targeted. The chemical contaminates water supplies, kills bees, poisons insects that aren't harming crops, poisons fish, and more.

While the current ban is helpful, the 11 exceptions include fruits that children commonly eat. A total ban is the only way to protect children from the harmful and lasting impact of exposure to chlorpyrifos.

Nevertheless, experts acknowledge that the proposed majority ban on agricultural use is a step in the right direction. The EPA will likely seek another complete ban in the future. But for now, the benefits for farmers and the agriculture industry must be considered.

Health and labor organizations filed a lawsuit against the EPA concerning the use of chlorpyrifos. Earthjustice, a public interest environmental law organization, represented these groups. One of its lawyers, Patti Goldman, told The New York Times, "What we really need is reinstatement of the full ban."

However, Michal Freedhoff, an assistant administrator at the EPA, explained why it's difficult: "You have to go through a scientific advisory panel review, get input from the secretary of agriculture, and there are multiple administrative appeals available to companies."

