4 electric trucks that could tempt traditional pickup drivers to make the switch

"[It's] the best damn vehicle on the road."

A lot of people have their reasons for not wanting to switch to an electric vehicle, and for pickup truck drivers, there may be even more hang-ups to consider.

But some electric truck models can do just as much — if not more than — their gas-powered counterparts.

1. Amazingly long range

Photo Credit: General Motors



If you drive a truck and want to go electric but suffer from a case of range anxiety, you might want to check out the 2026 Chevy Silverado EV Max Range.

The truck shattered the world record for miles driven by an EV on a single charge when it trekked an incredible 1,059 miles without plugging in.

The previous record was 749 miles, held by Lucid Motors' Air Grand Touring — also an impressive feat in its own right.



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2. Everything you're looking for

Photo Credit: Rivian

The new Rivian R1T was engineered to be everything a pickup truck driver could want, whether in their everyday life or when on the hunt for adventure.

It can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in three seconds, tow 11,000 pounds, and rock crawl a 100% grade if you're so inclined.

It can comfortably seat a family of five, and it has features for optimum safety. Multiple other additions that the vehicle boasts are just plain cool. It also has a fast charge feature if you're in a pinch.



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3. Good enough for farmers

Photo Credit: iStock



If you think an electric truck isn't tough enough to handle a hefty workload, this Kansas farmer would beg to differ.

They took to Reddit to share their experience after the first 100 days of using a used 2024 Chevy Silverado EV 3WT as a work truck.

The truck handled rough terrain, towed trailers up to 12,500 pounds, and held up in all sorts of weather as the farmer sometimes drove up to 400 miles in a day. Even better, it reduced their operating cost.



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4. 'The best damn vehicle on the road'

Photo Credit: Reddit



One truck driver had considered switching to an EV for a while, and after a short time driving a Ford F-150 Lightning, they decided they would never go back, calling the truck "the best damn vehicle on the road."

Besides loving the "instant acceleration," the driver enjoyed driving basically for free. They had a 60-mile daily round-trip commute for work, where they enjoyed access to a free Level 1 charger that usually added more charge than they used.



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