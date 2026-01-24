Driver shares honest thoughts after switching to EV for first time: 'It's making a strong case'

Making your next car an electric vehicle can feel like a leap of faith — especially for longtime truck owners — but one driver's post is making a compelling case that the transition can pay off faster than expected.

The post, shared in the r/F150Lightning subreddit, explained why, after years of wanting the truck, they finally "pulled the trigger" — and why they say they'll never go back.

The driver described a setup that many commuters might envy: a 60-mile daily round trip paired with free Level 1 charging at work.

"Most days, I'm able to add more energy than I use for my commute," they wrote, noting that on heavier driving days, Ford's free Level 2 charging filled the gap. A local utility rebate sealed the deal — a $500 incentive that more than covered the cost of installing a home charger.

After a short time behind the wheel, the verdict was in. "Aside from driving for free, this is the best damn vehicle on the road as far as I'm concerned," the driver said, calling the truck "a mechanical wonder" and adding, "I'll never go back. Electric is the future and we have a gem."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Stories like this are no wonder why many drivers are switching to electric — and have no regrets. EVs typically cost less to operate than gas-powered vehicles, thanks to lower fuel and maintenance expenses. They also eliminate tailpipe pollution, improving air quality — especially good news for communities already choked by vehicle pollution. For drivers with workplace charging or affordable home setups, the savings can add up quickly.

Pairing an EV with home solar can boost savings further by cutting charging costs close to zero. TCD's Solar Explorer can help homeowners learn what incentives may be available in their area and connect with partners, like EnergySage, which streamline the process, even helping you save up to $10,000 on installation. And for anyone on a budget, there are $0-down subscription options for homeowners looking to avoid upfront costs.

Commenters were enthusiastic.

"Best Truck ever," one user wrote, to which OP responded, "Agree, it's making a strong case. The instant acceleration is amazing."

Another added, "People hate on the lack of sound, but that's a dead give away that they've never driven a decent ev. That instant torque at zero rpm is what gear heads have been chasing for decades."

A third also shared, "I didn't test drive mine either. Two years later: no regrets!"

