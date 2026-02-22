Farmer shares honest thoughts after switching to electric truck: 'Putting it to work in a traditional role'

"I kind of figured farm use would be a perfect use case."

Many Americans drive pickup trucks as a fashion statement rather than for their functionality. However, a Kansas farmer who said they sometimes drive up to 400 miles in a day decided to put their electric truck to the test as a work vehicle.

"I'm glad to see someone putting it to work in a traditional role," a commenter wrote on Reddit, where the farmer detailed their experience with a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 3WT.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit

Electric semis have already earned enthusiastic endorsements from veteran truckers because they provide quieter, cleaner, and more cost-effective transport than traditional big rigs. As the farmer explained, though, they hadn't seen much information about people using electric pickups for work, so they wanted to break down how their first 100 days went.

They said they regularly drove through fields and other rough terrain. Plus, they hauled trailers up to 12,500 pounds. After a few months, they confidently declared, "Nothing on the market today comes close to the capability of this truck."

"This truck pretty much does exactly what GM claims," the poster added. "... Frunk is awesome for storing stuff out of sight, and charging our Milwaukee tools while driving is fantastic."

"Love it. Honestly, I kind of figured farm use would be a perfect use case for an EV truck," another Reddit user lauded. However, skeptics remained. One commenter pointed out the electric truck's high sticker price and wondered whether the farmer had charging issues.

The farmer acknowledged that they paid a premium and that the truck wasn't perfect. Yet they said charging wasn't an issue and explained the electric truck had already reduced their operating costs. They were also planning on going solar — a proven way to boost savings from owning or leasing an EV because it reduces charging costs.

"The idea is our car, pickup, house (heat pump) & some farming can all be powered by local sun instead of fossil fuels. Which I think is pretty neat," the farmer shared.

