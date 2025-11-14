Car expert shares video after next-gen upgrade to quirky vintage car: 'Keeping this art on the road'

Much of the original car is still in working order.

Mechanical engineer Alex (@zuccamachine) put his skills to the test by converting a 1976 MG Midget into a road-legal electric vehicle.

"I just want to be really transparent and show people this can be done for a low cost," he says before diving into its specs and costs.

The car is powered by six Tesla Model S batteries in series, totaling 150 volts. The car has a 150-mile range. Alex figured it was even more energy-efficient than a Tesla Model 3, achieving 5 miles per kilowatt-hour. The electric MG Midget generates 34 horsepower and 100 foot-pounds of torque.

Besides the chassis, much of the original car is still in working order. The manual transmission still works, though first and second gears are a "jerky ride." The lights are all original, and the whole thing is only 50 pounds heavier than the unmodified car.

All told, Alex calculated that he spent $1,795 on the original car, $3,615 to finish the conversion, $290 on new tools, and $560 on mistakes he made along the way. The whole conversion cost him $6,260. The build required about two years of work during Alex's off-hours, and he may yet upgrade the seats.

Electric vehicles are an important step in graduating from the romance of vintage gas cars. While they may have history and an undeniable style, old cars are more expensive to maintain, and burning gas poses health risks to passengers.

EVs are also much better for the environment, even after manufacturing emissions and charging from the electrical grid are taken into account. Reducing light-duty vehicle emissions is crucial to curbing destructive weather patterns such as floods, droughts, and heat waves. These trends have driven up costs across ecological, housing, agricultural, and other sectors.

Other enthusiasts have converted vintage Mustangs, Porsches, and Volkswagens. Alex's YouTube followers were blown away by his EV conversion.

"Oh my gods a manual transmission ev, you absolute madman, bloody fantastic," said one community member.

"This is the best way of keeping this art on the road and out of the shredder," replied another.

