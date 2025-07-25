Auto converters drop the curtain on high-tech revamp of classic VW bus: 'Superb concept'

An iconic blast from the past got an electrifying makeover from eDub Conversions — and the internet is loving it.

A vintage 1979 Volkswagen camper bus was fully restored and transformed into a 100% electric vehicle, blending retro charm with cutting-edge EV tech. The revamped ride maintained the spirit of the original VW Type 2 while delivering a cleaner, quieter, and more efficient driving experience.

The converted camper van included a 130-horsepower Tesla motor, rapid 70-kilowatt charging (reaching 80% in just 45 minutes), and an automatic gearbox. With a full battery, the bus gets around 100 miles of range. The interior was equally impressive, with an induction hob, fridge, sink, heated seats, and pop-top, giving it the space to sleep four adults.

Beyond the nostalgic appeal, which Volkwagen has already tapped into with its new ID.Buzz electric mini-bus, such conversions offer real benefits for drivers. EVs have quieter engines and save money in the long term through lower fuel and maintenance costs — no more oil changes, fluid top-offs, or stops at the gas station.

EVs are also better for the environment. By slashing the amount of tailpipe pollution from drivers, they improve local air quality and reduce the amount of heat-trapping toxic pollution contributing to rising global temperatures.

While some critics worry about the environmental costs of battery production, it's worth noting that we extract about 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels annually — far more than the 30 million tons of minerals needed for the clean energy transition. Plus, unlike fossil fuels such as gas and oil, EV batteries can be recycled, and the minerals can be reused.

For anyone considering making their next car an EV, this EV VW conversion offers a glimpse of what's possible. While eDub's conversion order waitlist is about a year, the company can customize vehicles with added features such as off-grid capability, extended range, and air conditioning and heating.

Commenters online were impressed with this makeover, with one person on YouTube saying, "Absolutely lovely, superb concept."

