Car enthusiast gives classic Porsche stunning next-gen upgrade — here's a look

There are still many financial barriers that can inhibit those who want to own an electric vehicle. As of August 2025, the average cost of an EV was $57,245, whereas gas cars averaged at $49,077, according to Kelley Blue Book.

There has also been little incentive to upgrade a gas car to an EV, as the upgrades can have a similar cost to buying a used EV.

However, EV conversions are no longer always expensive.

Karl Nichols, an EV car enthusiast, showed off his budget-friendly conversion on his 1988 Porsche 924S in an EVTuners video, which was featured on InsideEVs. In his conversation with the host, he shared that his conversion cost $20,000 for the upgrade on his two-door sports car.

The Porsche's new motor and battery were sourced from a 2023 Nissan Leaf that only had 8,000 miles on it. Half of its 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack is located under the hood, adjacent to a Tesla-made power brake system. The other half now takes the place of the former backseat.

The Leaf's 214-horsepower electric motor now powers the rear wheels, and a Resolve EV controller was added; the original transmission and engine from the Porsche have been discarded.

Nichols says the conversion has made the car great for everyday use and has a highway range of around 200 miles. It can also achieve zero to 60 miles per hour in five seconds, slightly faster than the Leaf's 5.5 seconds.

This upgrade will provide Nichols with the benefit of saving thousands on routine maintenance, such as oil and other fluid changes. This also reduces his noise and tailpipe pollution when he drives.

If you are thinking about switching to an EV because of the long-term savings, charging an EV at home versus at public chargers can save EV owners hundreds of dollars a year.

Installing solar panels can dramatically increase the savings of EV ownership and can further reduce your carbon footprint.

