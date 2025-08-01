New study reveals surprising side effect of using electric cargo bike: 'Advantages'

The health benefits of regular exercise are well established. However, many people experience difficulty finding the time to work out.

But according to a recent study, riding an electric cargo bike may be a perfect way to get your exercise, all while doing your part to help out our planet. In fact, you may even get triple the exercise with regular usage — and you don't have to fit it into your schedule since you're just using your routine travel time to double as a workout.

A team of researchers from the Elevate Project worked alongside the Universities of Leeds, Brighton, and Oxford to determine the potential benefits of riding an electric cargo bike. In the study, the research team provided bikes to 49 separate households in England for a one-month trial. Eleven of the participating households were then included in a secondary study for up to six months.

According to the data published in a short summary, the participants saw 2.6 and 3.1 times more exercise than non-bike users. The researchers noted that they also experienced more "active travel minutes" compared to non-users.

This led to a wide array of positive impacts on the participants, who also reported mental and physical health benefits, as well as "social and environmental advantages." As a result, the electric cargo bike users were determined to be "trending toward healthier BMI and reduced sedentary behavior."

E-bikes allow for increased amounts of moderate exercise that doesn't require excessive effort, making them perfect for people with underlying health concerns or mobility issues. This can be a low-impact way to improve cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, and your overall well-being.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Riding an e-bike can also be a fun and convenient way to reduce carbon air pollution, promote energy efficiency, and limit traffic congestion. Besides curbing air and noise pollution, this can ultimately help you cut down on trips to the gas station, saving you some extra cash.

From hopping on an e-bike to purchasing an electric vehicle, there are countless ways that you can work toward creating a cooler planet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.