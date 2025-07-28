Dad shares heart-warming story after riding e-bike 2,500 miles with daughter: 'A life-changing moment for us'

His daughter — whom he refers to as "Sweet Pea" throughout the video — was only 3 years old at the time.

A bike expert reviewer shared how demoing a bike for work changed the course of his and his daughter's relationship.

In the sweet YouTube video for Blue Monkey Bicycles (@BlueMonkeyBicycles) titled "A Bike Changed My Life," the dad unpacked his more than 2,500 miles of adventuring with his young daughter thanks to the Urban Drive Style Unimoke.

Although at first he wasn't impressed with the bike, eventually he unlocked a feature that changed the game.

"One thing that I discovered as I was reviewing the bicycle was that it had the application of putting a kid on the front," he explained. "So, that bike has a really long seat that extends all the way up to the stem. … A kid can sit up in the front, grab onto the inside track of the handlebars, and … ride with the grown-up."

His daughter — whom he refers to as "Sweet Pea" throughout the video — was merely 3 years old at the time. She has loved riding along with him, and thankfully, the adventures didn't have to end once he wrote up his review.

"Urban Drive Style didn't request the bike back — they said that I could keep it," he said. "That was a life-changing moment for us."

E-bikes, such as the Urban Drive Style Unimoke, can be a powerful alternative to traditional transportation for families of all sizes. For the budget-conscious, e-bikes can save their owners money over time, as they run errands on two wheels rather than on a gas-guzzling four.

Plus, relying on e-bikes can be beneficial for your health, the more you use them. Even though these bikes have a motor that can assist riders during their journey, a study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found that about 95% of the study participants' time biking, whether on an e-bike or a conventional bike, was classified as at least moderate-intensity physical activity.

Plus, the limited reliance on gas-powered vehicles keeps harmful chemicals out of the air, limiting those toxins' effects on the overheating of our planet.

While not everyone has the technical know-how of bicycles like this dad and his daughter

