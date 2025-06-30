Husband shares honest experience ditching his family car for e-bikes: 'The benefits were … surprising'

"The involuntary whoops let out by newbies who try out my bike support that theory."

When a former CNET editor and his wife were suddenly without their car, they decided to switch to e-bikes rather than buy a new one right away, and found that "the benefits were many and surprising."

In a detailed post about the experience, the author claimed that buying a new car felt like a much harder proposition than shopping for a couple of e-bikes, so they made the leap.

Even after riding their bike in Michigan's below-freezing winter weather with eyes watering from the cold, they shared that "it still beats driving."

There were many reasons why the e-bike experience was a win for them, including cost savings and an uplifted mood. There are also major environmental benefits.

In 2023, the Energy Information Administration found that the transportation sector accounted for 31% of all U.S. energy-related pollution. Burning dirty fuels like gasoline and diesel made up 80% of that total.

Switching to an electric vehicle can significantly reduce environmental impact. While living car-free can reduce your annual carbon pollution by up to 3.6 tons, according to the United Nations, using an electric car still reduces those planet-warming pollution by 2 tons per year.

There are the cost savings to be considered as well, and they're significant. One study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that the annual costs of using an electric cargo bike are around $300 to $500, while using a gas-powered crossover SUV would cost over $10,000.

The author's own experience mirrored that data. Not counting the purchase costs, they spent around $300 per month on insurance, registration, fuel, and maintenance.

For the e-bikes, there were one-time fees for gear and maintenance totaling $400. Beyond that, the only ongoing expense was electricity. Consumers interested in purchasing an e-bike for themselves can find deals up to 60% off retail prices at Upway. Those looking to upgrade can also sell their e-bike via the company.

Ultimately, it boiled down to this: the e-bike cost anywhere from one-tenth to one-half a penny per mile, while gasoline cost 11 cents per mile. The author also admitted that they eventually did purchase an EV, and that it costs about four cents per mile.

If an e-bike owner had solar panels and a battery storage system at home, they could further reduce their charging costs while bringing energy bills down, perhaps close to $0.

Services like EnergySage can help homeowners compare installation quotes and get expert advice when looking to upgrade — potentially helping to save $10,000 on associated costs.

If the upfront price of solar technology is prohibitive, Palmetto's LightReach leasing program can provide all the cost-saving benefits of solar with no money down.

The author also found personal enjoyment in commuting by e-bike. They provide a level of fitness from pedaling in combination with a battery assist that helped the author recapture some of that joy they felt as a child, "when biking felt effortless and fast."

They added that "the involuntary whoops let out by newbies who try out my bike support that theory."

