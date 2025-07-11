Doctor makes life-changing discovery after trying e-bike: 'I'd have assumed that it was too good to be true'

"Your body, mind, and future self will thank you."

Think e-bikes don't count as "real exercise"? Dr. Shane O'Hanlon begs to differ.

In a piece for the Irish Examiner, O'Hanlon argued that cycling on an e-bike boasts just as many health benefits as a standard bicycle.

"If someone told me there was an invention that makes exercise fun and therefore helps you to live longer, I'd have assumed that it was too good to be true," he said. "Yet an e-bike has proven to be a life-changing tool for my health and happiness."

A regular cyclist in college, O'Hanlon let it fall by the wayside after entering a demanding career and having children. It wasn't until he used an e-bike during a trip to Paris that he rediscovered his love of cycling.

"The battery makes hills and long distances easily manageable, opening up new routes," he continued. "For older adults or those with mobility issues, e-bikes can greatly enhance independence."

With his next-gen e-bike, he now exercises regularly, achieving double the weekly amount of recommended exercise by the World Health Organization.

He mentioned that studies back up his claim. While he didn't share which ones, he's spot on.

A 2019 study published in the journal Transportation Research Interdisciplinary Perspectives found that e-bike and standard bike users had similar activity levels. Meanwhile, those who switched from a car to an e-bike saw big increases in physical activity, while those who switched from a standard bike lost relatively little.

E-bikes aren't just great for your body; they also benefit the environment. They release no pollution into the atmosphere, unlike cars or gas-powered bikes. Experts have found that they even beat out electric cars when it comes to reducing pollution.

There's never been a better time to make the switch. Take Dr. O'Hanlon's word for it.

"Your body, mind, and future self will thank you," he said.

