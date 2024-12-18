This innovative double-decker cargo bike is eyeing a US debut — and it's turning heads with an all-electric design

The American trike will be faster than the Japanese one, with a top speed of 28 miles per hour compared to 15 miles per hour.

A new version of the double-decker e-cargo trike is hitting U.S. markets. Japan-based Envision Incorporated and e-bike company Vvolt have partnered to develop a version of the e-trike that could tap into North American markets, per reports by New Atlas.

The original double-decker e-trike, known as the Streek, was manufactured by Envision. In 2022, the company unveiled its prototype of the electric trike. However, it is only available to Japanese buyers.

Looking to expand markets, Envision and Vvolt are designing a similar electric trike that can fit the needs of American riders.

One of the most innovative design aspects of the Streek is its unique cargo storage area. Instead of expanding the storage outwards, the Streek's cargo unit expands upwards. Since the Streek was designed for high-traffic city centers with narrow roads, this feature is essential for ensuring adequate storage without compromising the trike's width.

While the main features will be the same as the Streek, there will be some key differences.

The exterior of the trike will be the same as the original, with an aluminum frame, independently leaf-spring-suspended tilting front wheels, a mid-drive motor, an internal-geared rear hub transmission, and hydraulic disc brakes.

However, one key difference will be the trike's new speed. The American trike will be faster than the Japanese one, with a top speed of 28 miles per hour compared to 15 miles per hour. This is because American regulations allow for faster speeds than those set in Japan.

Innovative electric vehicle designs, such as the Streek, offer drivers a more efficient way of navigating busy, tight cities. Thanks to the Streek's design, riders can easily weave through narrow, high-traffic areas.

From an environmental perspective, transitioning toward electric vehicles helps to decrease the total amount of pollution entering the atmosphere. Unlike gas-powered bikes, electric bikes release no tailpipe pollution. What's more, riders can save money on routine maintenance and gas after switching to an electric vehicle.

At this point, the companies have not disclosed information about battery range and weight. But moving forward, Vvolt plans to launch a Kickstarter next spring to finance the production of a North American Streek model. Then, pricing and additional technical details will become available.

