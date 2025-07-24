Energy company announces $1,500 incentive for residents to buy brand-new e-bikes: 'It's just a better experience'

"We get a lot of young families who are debating specifically between a second car or a cargo-style e-bike."

A local community energy supplier is helping Bay Area, California, residents embrace e-bikes for a fraction of the cost.

As the San Francisco Chronicle reported, Ava Community Energy has committed $10 million to make e-bikes more affordable at over 20 East Bay bike shops. This e-bike promotion program is one of the largest in the nation and is available for people who live in Alameda County or are Ava customers.

The Ava e-bike program offers 600 rebates each month of $400 to $1,500 each. The company selects winners at random and plans to award up to 9,200 rebates through September 2026.

Ava is offering different assistance tiers that correspond with winners' income levels to offset the cost of purchasing e-bikes.

This e-bike program is inspiring because it helps residents embrace sustainable energy in a tangible way.

Many commutes in Alameda County are only a few miles, so e-bikes make sense when safe bike infrastructure is in place.

"We get a lot of young families who are debating specifically between a second car or a cargo-style e-bike they can ride to drop kids off at school or go to the grocery store," Rhythm Bikes sales associate Ian Richards said.

Beyond the Bay Area, e-bikes are surging in popularity as more people learn about them and their cost-effectiveness and sustainability benefits. E-bikes offer affordable, clean, and healthy commutes, saving you money on gas while getting a dose of exercise and fresh air.

Better yet, you don't have to be in amazing shape or an expert cyclist to ride an e-bike. Electric bikes are designed with adjustable pedaling assistance and are accessible to people of all abilities.

If you don't live in an area with an e-bike rebate program, consider looking for a bike from Upway, which has a vast selection of e-bikes up to 60% off retail prices. When it's time to trade in your current e-bike for an upgrade, Upway also buys used e-bikes to offset the cost of your new one.

You can make e-bike ownership even more affordable with how you charge your electric bicycle.

For example, if you charge your e-bike with at-home solar panels, you can save significantly on the charging costs. EnergySage helps cyclists compare solar quotes and find the best deals on solar installations from vetted local installers.

Howard Chang, CEO of Ava Community Energy, said: "Consumers are discovering that the electric option — be that a car, an induction cooktop, a heat pump, or a bike — is not only greener, it's just a better experience."

"Expanding affordable access to e-bikes directly advances the Commission's goals to support a transportation system that is both sustainable and equitable and advances innovation," said Tony Tavares, executive director of the Alameda County Transportation Commission.

